Horoscopes April 18-24

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Find refuge in your family, Aquarius. Regardless of their blood relation to you, your family is always there for you no matter what.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Think through your words, Pisces. It’s easy to say harsh things in the heat of the moment, but recognize the effect your words have.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Take stock of your goals, Aries. Lay everything out and see what you’ve accomplished, what you can accomplish and what’s to come.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Manifest your butt off, Taurus. Use the power of words to speak what you want into the universe, professionally and personally.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Chill out, Gemini. This is the time to release tensions from the ins and outs of everyday life — within both your brain and your body.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Be open-minded to change, Cancer. Let yourself roll with the punches, and see things from a perspective outside of yourself.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Dreams don’t work unless you do, Leo. Get down to it and knock out your goals for the week because once it’s done, it’s done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Find your foundation, Virgo. Things can seem crazy right now, so ground down and look inward to balance in your morals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Communicate freely, Libra. Tell others how you feel with honesty regardless of the emotion’s temperament; it’s necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Live your truth, Scorpio. Be who you are without reservation. Life is so very short, so it’s best to spend it being yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Stay present, Sagittarius. Stressing about past mistakes or future engagements disallows actual progress in the present.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Be okay with opening up, Capricorn. Let yourself express your inner secrets to someone you trust deeply without fear.

Hailee Stegall can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.