Horoscopes April 11-17

(Graphic Illustration by Brooke Beresford | The Collegian)

Hailee Stegall, Arts and Culture Reporter
April 10, 2022

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) 

Give yourself a hug, Aquarius. It’s hard to put energy into others unless you’re doing the same for yourself.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You’re capable of great things, Pisces. If you can dream it, you can do it.

 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Have some hope, Aries. Use the cosmic power surrounding you to manifest your wishes.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Talk to those around you, Taurus. Communication is the key to successful friendships.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Get detailed, Gemini. No more broad proclamations — make others aware of your specific wants.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Look at the big picture, Cancer. One little misstep doesn’t equate to a destined lifetime of them. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Let yourself feel, Leo. Express your emotions with regard to others’ actions without hindrance. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

You deserve love, Virgo. Stop idealizing your future relationships, and focus on what’s in front of you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Meditate more, Libra. Focus on your inner mental workings, and observe the world around you. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Speak up, Scorpio. Don’t depend on others, and get your voice heard even if you’re alone in saying it. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Go for it, Sagittarius. Shoot your shot, make that call, submit that proposal — it’s all for the better.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) 

Get to work, Capricorn. Your dreams don’t work unless you do, so get down to it and make it reality.

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.