Horoscopes April 11-17
April 10, 2022
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)
Give yourself a hug, Aquarius. It’s hard to put energy into others unless you’re doing the same for yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)
You’re capable of great things, Pisces. If you can dream it, you can do it.
ARIES (March 21 – April 19)
Have some hope, Aries. Use the cosmic power surrounding you to manifest your wishes.
TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)
Talk to those around you, Taurus. Communication is the key to successful friendships.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
Get detailed, Gemini. No more broad proclamations — make others aware of your specific wants.
CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
Look at the big picture, Cancer. One little misstep doesn’t equate to a destined lifetime of them.
LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)
Let yourself feel, Leo. Express your emotions with regard to others’ actions without hindrance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)
You deserve love, Virgo. Stop idealizing your future relationships, and focus on what’s in front of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)
Meditate more, Libra. Focus on your inner mental workings, and observe the world around you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
Speak up, Scorpio. Don’t depend on others, and get your voice heard even if you’re alone in saying it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)
Go for it, Sagittarius. Shoot your shot, make that call, submit that proposal — it’s all for the better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)
Get to work, Capricorn. Your dreams don’t work unless you do, so get down to it and make it reality.
