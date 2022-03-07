Horoscopes March 7-13

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Get on your grind, Aquarius. This is the week to ground down and make your dreams happen by any means possible — prosperity is within your reach.

A song for your situation: “The Man” by Taylor Swift

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Find clarity within yourself, Pisces. Whenever you’re faced with confusion or conflict, take a moment to consider how deeply it affects your inner peace.

A song for your situation: “Anthem” by Greta Van Fleet

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Slow down, Aries. Remember that self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s just the basics. Taking care of the body and soul that make up you is the top priority.

A song for your situation: “Vienna” by Billy Joel

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Stop and smell the roses, Taurus. All your hard work both in relationships and your career is finally paying off, so take the time to slow down and enjoy it.

A song for your situation: “Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett)” by Zac Brown Band

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Forgive yourself, Gemini. Worrying over the actions and words of past isn’t productive or helpful. If you can’t change it immediately, don’t stress out over it.

A song for your situation: “Method Actor” by Co-Stanza

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Reach out, Cancer. It’s easy to get wrapped up in day-to-day life and not make time for those you care about, but socializing is healthy for everyone involved.

A song for your situation: “Say Hey (I Love You)” by Michael Franti & Spearhead

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Get it all out there, Leo. Express how you feel and what you want in every aspect of your life: romantically, platonically and professionally.

A song for your situation: “Feels Good” by Dry Ice

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Let yourself feel things, Virgo. As an earth sign, it can be scary to let down your guard and allow others to know your inner thoughts, but it’s necessary.

A song for your situation: “Black Summer” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Lean into your values, Libra. Your morals make you who you are, so spend some time considering what you hold to be true and what you disagree with.

A song for your situation: “Listen to the Music” by The Doobie Brothers

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

This is the week for love, Scorpio. Whether you have a partner or not, take time to express it — both to others and yourself.

A song for your situation: “She Knows She’s Trouble” by Radio Fluke

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Consider the feelings of others, Sagittarius. Your actions do affect others, so spend time this week thinking about how you’re impacting those around you.

A song for your situation: “Eugene” by Arlo Parks

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Stand up for yourself, Capricorn. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to get off your chest, now is the time to do so — make yourself heard.

A song for your situation: “justified” by Kacey Musgraves

