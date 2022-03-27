Horoscopes March 28 through April 3
March 27, 2022
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)
Hold back, Aquarius. It’s good and healthy to put trust in others, but too much trust will get you hurt.
PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)
Put yourself in your work, Pisces. Focus on the grind, and power through this work week — you’ve got this.
ARIES (March 21 – April 19)
Look deeper, Aries. Investigate your relationships with others in a meaningful way. It’s for the best!
TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)
Closure is necessary for peace, Taurus. Talk to those you feel you have unresolved conflict with.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
Live and learn, Gemini. Use your past experiences — good or bad — to impact your future how you see fit.
CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
Express yourself, Cancer. It’s OK to discuss things you like — let yourself be the center of attention for once.
LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)
Make sure you get your point across, Leo. Express your intentions clearly and without reservation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)
Get back on the wagon, Virgo. Start a new hobby or continue an old one, as long as it sparks joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)
Open up, Libra. Be true with your emotions instead of letting things pass to keep the peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
Not everyone has to know, Scorpio. Set mental boundaries — it’s OK to keep things to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)
Remember to listen, Sagittarius. Really hear what others have to say, and connect through that.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)
Family first, Capricorn. Chosen or by blood, home isn’t a place, it’s in those you call family — lean on them.
