Horoscopes March 28 through April 3

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Hold back, Aquarius. It’s good and healthy to put trust in others, but too much trust will get you hurt.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Put yourself in your work, Pisces. Focus on the grind, and power through this work week — you’ve got this.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Look deeper, Aries. Investigate your relationships with others in a meaningful way. It’s for the best!

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Closure is necessary for peace, Taurus. Talk to those you feel you have unresolved conflict with.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Live and learn, Gemini. Use your past experiences — good or bad — to impact your future how you see fit.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Express yourself, Cancer. It’s OK to discuss things you like — let yourself be the center of attention for once.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Make sure you get your point across, Leo. Express your intentions clearly and without reservation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Get back on the wagon, Virgo. Start a new hobby or continue an old one, as long as it sparks joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Open up, Libra. Be true with your emotions instead of letting things pass to keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Not everyone has to know, Scorpio. Set mental boundaries — it’s OK to keep things to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Remember to listen, Sagittarius. Really hear what others have to say, and connect through that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Family first, Capricorn. Chosen or by blood, home isn’t a place, it’s in those you call family — lean on them.

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.