Horoscopes March 21-27

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Trust your intuition, Aquarius. Listen to your gut reaction about situations, new people, opportunities, etc., and follow that. Your soul knows what’s best.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Communicate effectively, Pisces. It can feel gross to have defining conversations; however, in order to move forward in life, it’s necessary.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Work within your relationships, Aries. It’s the start of your birthday month, and that means purging that which doesn’t serve you — that can apply to friendships too.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Don’t force yourself into a box, Taurus. It’s crucial to your health as a human being that you allow yourself to change your mind and start over when necessary.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Go with the flow, Gemini. Trust the patterns of the universe to carry you to where you need to be — don’t blindly resist the events that occur in your life.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Match the energy of those around you, Cancer. If someone’s putting less effort into you than you into them, then pull back. Protect your peace.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Put your faith in others, Leo. As a fire sign, it’s easy to need to be in control of every situation, but this week, step back and let the experts handle it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

View everything in perspective, Virgo. Don’t sweat the small stuff, and try to remember the big stuff isn’t as big as you think it is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Get out there, Libra. Diplomatic as your sign is, you may feel fear expressing yourself, but this is the time to step out of that and own who you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Trust fall, Scorpio. You may have issues letting others in on how you feel at any given moment, so try to show your emotions instead of bottling up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Stay in the moment, Sagittarius. Take a moment to take a deep breath and look around; remember we only get one life, so appreciate it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Follow your passions, Capricorn. Utilize your unique skill set and critical thinking to put your dreams to work in a way that makes sense for you.

