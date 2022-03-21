Food Feuds coffee competition: Everyday Joe’s vs. Mugs at CSU

Mugs Coffee Lounge is located across from The Oval, Feb. 23, 2020. Mugs had a night market on March 6, 2020, with art, music and handmade goods.

When it comes to coffee spots in Fort Collins, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out the best one. I have narrowed it down to two spots for your next coffee craving.

Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, 144 S. Mason St.

With an open-concept feel that showcases art, a workspace area and a gathering area, Everyday Joe’s Coffee House welcomes you into an environment of wholesome hospitality. Located on the south side of Old Town, the sanctuary-like space operates on the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I’m a sucker for a great interior, and this go-to coffee spot did not disappoint. Everyday Joe’s has the classic bright red brick walls, exposed piping and a massive front window looking out on Mason Street. What keeps me coming back is the staff; they are incredibly welcoming and friendly.

Everyday Joe’s is truly something special. With every sip you take, you can taste the blood, sweat, tears (not literally) and love in each cup. This is a perfect spot in town for a cup of joe and a place where you can concentrate while studying for classes or have an intimate conversation with a friend.

I tried something new for myself and ordered a 10-ounce soy latte. I’m hooked. The soy almost seemed to dilute the black coffee aftertaste, which made it much easier to drink. Beyond the soy, the influence of the sweet staff made the coffee delicious too.

This coffee shop does it all if you want above and beyond. They gather in person at 9:30 a.m. for Timberline Old Town church on Sundays. They also host concerts, community events, weddings and private events. Who knew all your needs could be met at a quaint coffee shop?

I give this place a 10/10 for meeting all the possible needs someone could want in a community meeting place and a hot cup of joe.

Mugs at CSU, 306 W. Laurel St.

Mugs at Colorado State University has resided on its Laurel Street corner lot since 2010, so there’s a good chance you’ve either strolled in or around the premise. If you haven’t been to Mugs, you’re in for a treat.

This CSU alumni-owned coffee joint is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mugs is another incredible spot to eat, study and chatter among study groups and peers. It is family-owned and -operated, and you feel that as soon as you walk in. The hours make it easier to study, stay put and be focused.

Large wooden tables allow for a calm community feel. For those uninterested in the community ambiance, there is single seating available near windows. The coffee here is deliciously created, and the baristas offer stellar customer service. They are also often CSU students and alumni, making Mugs a more fun and relatable environment.

Mugs also provides a full food service menu, with scrumptious bakery bites, smoothies, alcoholic beverages and — if you really enjoy the service — catering. Because of their catering capacity, they host events here as well, whether it’s a work party, birthday, private event or bridal shower. They’re a coffee shop of many hats.

I changed it up here and ordered ​​a small soy Bhakti Chai. If you’re a fan of ginger and spice, this drink is for you; it warmed my insides right up. This drink’s ingredients are also sustainably sourced and vegan-friendly. I also wanted to snag a little snack, so I chose Outrageous Baking’s gluten-free lemon poppy seed bread. It was delicious. Gluten-free bread tends to break, but this one was moist and stuck together.

For the studious ones who need a hideaway in a warm, cozy, full-menu space to study all day, look no further. Mugs at CSU is just that. It is a 10/10 coffee spot.

Overall, I love the concept of Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, but when it comes to ticking all the boxes off and the menu variety of not just drinks but food items too, Mugs at CSU is my favorite. It’s also right across the street from campus, making it the perfect place for studying, a date, hosting an event or just sitting down and enjoying a meal.

Reach Sierra Grimm at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUram5.