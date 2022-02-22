National and local musical talents collide at The Coast

Morgan Parriott, known by the name Call Me Karizma, stands onstage at the beginning of his set at The Coast in Fort Collins Feb. 19. “(I) signed to a new label, which we are putting out my first album with — a vinyl and everything — in June,” Parriott said.

An electric atmosphere came to Fort Collins this past Saturday as music lovers braced for Call Me Karizma’s Bleached Serpent Tour Part II to come to The Coast — the first show of the second leg of the tour. But fans were not alone in their excitement because the show, which also featured Northern Colorado acts Carti Ferrari and TX2 as openers, marked CMK’s first performance in Fort Collins.

Morgan Parriott, the performer whose stage name is Call Me Karizma, said he was excited to start the second part of his tour in Fort Collins with the ecstatic crowd instead of performing for a smaller audience.

“You don’t want to do shows where the room is super empty,” Parriott said. “We might come out a little rusty, but that’s the best part. When there’s a crazy crowd, you can be a little rusty because they don’t give a fuck.”

Parriott, who blends genres between rap and rock with some punk influences, said his most recent EP, “Bleached Serpent,” is based on his resentment for most of punk rock music today.

“There’s a good amount of animosity and anger,” Parriott said. “There’s a lot of songs that are very tongue-in-cheek.”

Parriott also said he draws a lot of inspiration for his music from Eminem and the idea of going against what is asked of you or expected of you.

“I still have that attitude. … A lot of people can learn from that, ” Parriott said. “If someone’s like, ‘You can’t do this’ or, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’ ask why first, and then go do it.”

For opening acts like Carter Kerns, also known as Carti Ferrari, the Bleached Serpent Tour Part II brought new light to their own music, especially as new releases roll out for the summer. Kerns, who is expecting to soon release his first album since the pandemic began, said he doesn’t like to promote his own work and that he hopes his platform can grow more organically.

“The pandemic gave me time to reflect on my music and what I want to do with it,” Kerns said. “I hold myself to a higher standard than I used to, which goes for any creative.”

Kerns said this drive to improve his music also forced him into a creative slump because he had continued writing songs as before that were no longer good enough for him.

“I don’t want to be making this anymore,” Kerns said. “I wanted to be better and be more engaging and more artful and meaningful. I didn’t want it to just be another trap song.”

Kerns said he began to experiment and try new things for his upcoming album, “You’ll Burn Your Eyes Out,” especially using more punk rock influence because it was the music he grew up with.

“I feel like I’ve reached a point in my talent where I didn’t used to be able to write that way,” Kerns said. “Or hit notes or perform that way, and now I’m able to.”

Despite the musical changes his sound is going through, Kerns still writes music to get his feelings out and off of his chest.

“I don’t have a therapist; I don’t have a journal,” Kerns said. “I use (music) as an outlet to get it out there, but I try to do it in a healthy way — a way that makes other people happy and myself and not just keep it inside and bottled up.”

