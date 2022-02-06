Horoscopes Feb. 7-13

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Let go of what no longer serves you, Aquarius. Allowing yourself to shed things from your life that cause you discomfort is the first step to happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces, reach out to an old friend. It may feel as though you’ve drifted from those you love in recent weeks, so take inventory and drop them a line.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Don’t be afraid to want love, Aries. Your fiery personality lends itself to spontaneity. Truthfully, you need a shoulder to cry on and a warm hug.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, take stock of your belief system. Explore deeper into the things that help you find consistency in this tumultuous state of being, whatever they are.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

The truth can sting sometimes, Gemini. It’s easy to put our heads in the sand and ignore the hurtful parts of existence, but this is the week to face them head-on.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, have a little faith. People can hurt us sometimes, but it becomes a cruel world if you start lashing out like a wounded animal, regardless of intentions.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Put a microscope on life this week, Leo. You’re detail oriented when it comes down to it, so spend this week doing a touch-up on the little things just for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, break down walls in your mind. There may be a mental block keeping you from doing things you want to do, but remember: The only person in charge of you is you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Lean into vulnerability this week, Libra. Show your actual feelings to those around you, unashamedly, in pursuit of true authenticity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. I mean that less in a “The Godfather” way and more in a “kill them with kindness” way, if you catch my drift.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Get on your grind this week, Sagittarius. Buckle down and get some work done, whether that be academic, professional or romantic — it all makes a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, do something wild this week. It’s hard to take baby steps into getting out of your comfort zone, so it’s best to just jump right in with both feet.

