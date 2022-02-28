Horoscopes Feb. 28 through March 6

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Roll with the punches, Aquarius. Instead of trying to bend everything to your will, simply take a deep breath and float down the lazy river of life.

What you need this week: an uninterrupted nap

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Manifest your reality, Pisces. You are solely responsible for what happens to you, so instead of harboring unfortunate happenings, decide what you can learn from your downfalls.

What you need this week: a safe space

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Get closure, Aries. Whether that be in relationships, school, professional settings, etc., follow up with everything you’ve been confused about, and tie up any loose ends.

What you need this week: a long phone call

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Focus on your friends, Taurus. It’s easy to get so wrapped up in the happenings of day-to-day life that you neglect those around you, so lean in and listen to how your buddies feel.

What you need this week: a coffee date

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Get to work, Gemini. Your work and/or school life has been feeling hazy lately, so take a day or two to sit down and grind out whatever needs to get done to further your success.

What you need this week: a new day planner

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Set your intentions, Cancer. If there’s something in your life that you’ve been wanting to finalize — like a spring break trip or a big project — now is the time to do so.

What you need this week: a Tripadvisor account

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Find some meaning, Leo. Sometimes it can feel like you’re drifting aimlessly and going through the motions — live your life with intention, flair and vivacity.

What you need this week: a shopping spree

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Find time to flourish, Virgo. You can get so wrapped up in the little details that you forget to be a person sometimes, so this week, break out of that pattern and just be.

What you need this week: a favorite outfit

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Take care of yourself, Libra. Lay out your schedule in the simplest terms, and then plan your relaxation into it. You can be productive and at peace simultaneously.

What you need this week: a bubble bath

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Practice empathy, Scorpio. If someone you know is going through it, instead of attempting to relate through your eyes, look at the situation through theirs.

What you need this week: a moment of silence

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Get cozy, Sagittarius. You may be feeling out of place in your own space right now, so spend this time focusing in on the things that make you feel warm and grounded.

What you need this week: a handmade blanket

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Speak freely, Capricorn. It feels the best when you’re being honest about your emotions with others, so feel free to speak your truth and say what needs to be said.

What you need this week: a good hug

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.