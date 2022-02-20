Horoscopes Feb. 21-27

Hey Sagittarius, it’s time to get a new hobby.

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Learn to nurture, Aquarius. You can get caught up in life and forget to stop and take time for yourself and your needs.

What you need this week: a baby plant to take care of

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Break out of the norm this week, Pisces. It’s the start of your birthday month, so do something unprecedented to counteract what’s been keeping you in your comfort zone.

What you need this week: a cheap plane ticket

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Evaluate your friendships, Aries. Take stock of those who are closest to you as well as those who don’t match your energy, and take further steps from there.

What you need this week: a 10-minute YouTube-guided meditation

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Network your butt off, Taurus. As an earth sign, you’re naturally gifted in making real life connections to further your professional endeavors.

What you need this week: a large iced coffee or two

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gently reach for the stars, Gemini. All big dreams and career goals start with baby steps, and it’s important that you don’t try to take on too much at once.

What you need this week: a Target-dollar-section day planner

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Emotions make you human, Cancer. Being a water sign makes you have big feelings at inopportune times, but try to embrace them — they make you you.

What you need this week: a box of discount Valentine’s chocolate

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Put it all on the table, Leo. You have a flair for the dramatic that can cloud your ability to form successful patterns, so lay out all your priorities and take inventory.

What you need this week: a few deep breaths

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Be honest with your friends, Virgo. It can be scary to let others know how their actions impact you, but it’s for the best — communication is key.

What you need this week: a lunch date

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Give yourself a hug, Libra. Being an air sign, it’s easy to get down on yourself about the little things, so remember that you’re beautiful no matter what.

What you need this week: a lavender-scented bubble bath

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Learn who you can trust, Scorpio. Having people you can go to is important as long as you’re sure they’re acting in your best interest, so stay alert.

What you need this week: a power vinyasa flow yoga class

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Recharge your soul, Sagittarius. Tie up loose ends, finish that missing assignment and get into something that makes you happy — you deserve security.

What you need this week: a new hobby

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Show up and show out, Capricorn. Raise your voice about something you’re passionate about, whether it be on a minor or major scale.

What you need this week: a phone call with a friend

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.