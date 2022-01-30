Horoscopes Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

Get it all out there, Aquarius. “If you can dream it, you can do it” applies more this week than ever.

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Get it all out there, Aquarius. “If you can dream it, you can do it” applies this week more than ever, so manifest the future you want for yourself, and put it to work.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces, break down walls. You’ve boxed yourself into a certain mindset, and it can be tricky to push past your comfort zone, but this is the week for getting uncomfortable.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Insecurity is the killer of relationships, Aries. Feeling unstable in your connections with those you love is normal sometimes but not all the time, so remember that you’re doing just fine.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, this week is inspiring, particularly to you. You’re able to see old problems in new ways, so get to work applying that problem solving and rational thought to some messy issues.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

You’re unsure, Gemini — and that’s OK. Settle in your uncertainty, and don’t allow yourself to make rash decisions for fear of missing out. Just trust your intuition.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, let yourself be expressive! You’re so used to being cooped up with your emotions, so show those around you how you feel without fear or regret.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Step out of the spotlight, Leo. It’s OK to give focus to those around you instead of looking out for No. 1 constantly, so try putting others first this week, and see how you feel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, stop hiding behind routine. It’s easy to get caught up in the little things that make your day go right, but letting loose and throwing caution to the wind is good sometimes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Opening up can help others open up, Libra. Be vulnerable with your feelings to someone who you know is in need of a shoulder to cry on — it’s a lot easier to be emotional with friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, reevaluate what comfort is to you. You may not feel comfortable participating in the Pinterest brand of “self care,” and that’s all right — just make sure you’re still caring for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Break out the books, Sagittarius. Devote some time to your work, your studies or just something you find interesting to give your brain a hard reset in terms of knowledge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, establish boundaries. It’s healthy to step outside your comfort zone once in a while, but you’re allowed to and worthy of feeling comfortable in your own spaces.

