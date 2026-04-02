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CSU first-year Ysabelle Rosales reigns as Colorado’s Fiesta Queen

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
April 2, 2026
Courtesy of Ysabelle Rosales

Colorado State University student Ysabelle Rosales returns home on weekends for more than a visit to her family; she also puts on a tiara, which marks her as the 58th fiesta queen on the 2025 Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day’s annual program, which describes her as “El Corazon de Nuestra Comunidad,” or “heart of our community.”

Since beginning in 1967, the Colorado State Fair hosts Fiesta Day to celebrate Latinx/é heritage, tradition and contributions in Colorado, crowning a fiesta queen each year. Growing up in Pueblo, where the fair is hosted, attending Fiesta Day has been a tradition for Rosales and her family. The day sparked her lifelong dream to become a fiesta queen and follow in the footsteps of her cousin, who previously held the role.

“Pueblo is a little bit tighter knit,” Rosales said. “Being able to see my cousin and see the girls that I grew up with and already looked up to, (it) was like, ‘I need to (be fiesta queen).’”

Rosales said being fiesta queen is more than owning a glamorous wardrobe and getting to wave on floats; it’s a commitment to her community, culture and future as a first-generation student.

“My biggest thing is that I really just want the next generation of students who are … first-generation … (and) especially students of color (to know) that you are 100% worthy of pouring into yourself,” Rosales said. 

In June 2025, Rosales, a first-time pageant competitor, began the application process, in which she had to interview with the Fiesta Committee, perform a talent, give a speech and answer an impromptu question.

“I listened to all the questions that were given and how they were answered,” President of the Fiesta Committee Susan Huertas said. “We have exceptional young ladies that participate in our project, but Ysa, I mean, she was such a delight. … She’s been representing us very well.”

Though her time as fiesta queen has created memories and highlights, the most memorable part of her experience was when she was announced as fiesta queen; she said it was a moment that filled her with pride.

“I just really want to make my family proud, my community proud.” -Ysabelle Rosales, 58th fiesta queen

Even though her role as fiesta queen took center stage at the 2025 Colorado State Fair, Rosales’ involvement with the Pueblo community has continued throughout her yearlong reign.

Inspiring the next generation is a large part of the job, Rosales said. Recently, Rosales and her fiesta queen court visited high schools in Pueblo to promote their roles, as applications are now open for the 59th pageant. 

The fiesta court, which acts as a support system for Rosales, is composed of four positions, which are voted on at the end of the pageant: first attendant, second attendant, third attendant and miss congeniality. 

Rosales also received support from previous fiesta queens, such as 2024 fiesta queen Karina Ruiz Salcido, who helped Rosales throughout the pageant process and gave her dresses.

While being fiesta queen is a social role, it also requires good academic standing. To apply, applicants must maintain a 3.0 GPA and obtain letters of reference, Huertas said. As fiesta queen, Rosales received a $5,500 scholarship. This scholarship alongside the Boettcher scholarship have supported Rosales throughout college.

Rosales said her mom has made the importance of finishing her education clear throughout her life.

“I feel like … (I) not only … owe this to myself but I also owe it to the woman that has poured every inch of herself into me,” Rosales said. “I just really want to make my family proud, my community proud, and I feel like most of all, let myself know that … even though times can get hard, … you can do it.”

Ultimately, Rosales said being fiesta queen boosted her self-confidence.

“I just feel incredibly grateful that I even got this experience to begin with,” Rosales said. “This has truly been, like, one of the most transcending things that I’ve kind of done. Like, I’ve learned a lot about myself as a person, and I just immediately feel completely grateful that I’ve gotten to do this.”

Huertas said she keeps in touch with past fiesta queens, who she described as gracious and willing to keep the organization alive and participate in sponsorships. Though Rosales’ reign as fiesta queen is approaching the end, this outreach aligns with Rosales’ vision for the future: to be a part of the Fiesta Committee herself.

Reach Chloe Rios at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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