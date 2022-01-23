Horoscopes Jan. 24-30

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarius, Marie Kondo your life this week. Rid yourself of things that don’t spark joy or serve a purpose in your life — it’s for the better.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Find your group this week, Pisces. Open up to others and be unapologetically yourself. You’ll find people are drawn to your light.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, get going this week! Harness the energy your sign naturally has, and put it to work — get done what you need to get done.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Get introspective this week, Taurus. Look inside of yourself and find what you love most about you as well as what needs improvement.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, go for what you want this week. Let yourself indulge in the things you want; go on a shopping spree or splurge on some takeout.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Go all in this week, Cancer. Skydive out of your comfort zone, and take some unprecedented steps just to spice it up a little.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, this week is for baby steps. If you can’t reach your goal in three to five business days, that’s OK. Just take a deep breath and do what you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Be vulnerable this week, Virgo. It’s hard for you to break out of your shell sometimes, but tell others how you’re feeling without holding back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

You feel electric this week, Libra. With every sense on fire, take this opportunity to pick up a hobby or try something new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, this week you have to open up. Your relationships may feel shaky right now, but the key is having a space to express your feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Meditate this week, Sagittarius. Taking even just 10 minutes for mindfulness a few times a week can have drastic effects.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, go with the flow this week. Pushing back against the current will only pull you under. Take a deep breath, and find yourself in the moment.

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.