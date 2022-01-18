Horoscopes Jan. 17-23

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Hailee Stegall
January 18, 2022

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) 

Self-care is your best friend this week, Aquarius. Take time just for yourself without any distractions. Remember you come first. 

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces, take a rest this week. It’s in your nature to be vigilant at all times, but it’s wearing you thin — give yourself a break. 

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Tune into your relationships this week, Aries. Remember to spend quality time with those who mean the most to you. 

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, express your feelings this week. Don’t be afraid to tell people exactly how they make you feel without holding back. 

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

This is a week for deep breaths, Gemini. Focus on the present moment — where you are, who you’re with — because it makes all the difference. 

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, this week is a fresh start for you. Crack open that planner and lay out your whole week to get this semester started on the right foot. 

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

You may feel defeated this week, Leo, which is an unusual feeling for you. Don’t fight it! Lean into the uncertainty of the moment. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, this is the week to ground down. While life may feel hectic right now, remember to stick to routine to help you make it through. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Get on your grind this week, Libra. Buckle down and get to work, whether professional or academic; it’ll help you out in the future. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, jump in with both feet this week. Taking a leap of faith when it comes to new relationships will greatly benefit you. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Be open with others this week, Sagittarius. Being honest about your desires with others in every aspect is crucial on your path to success. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) 

Capricorn, listen in this week. Understanding how others feel in regard to your actions is paramount to keeping folks around. 

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.