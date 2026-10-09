CSU soccer finds late goal, staves off Gonzaga for 1-0 win

How do you play a game without energy? How and when does a team need to find that energy?

Colorado State soccer took on Gonzaga University and came away with a 1-0 win, leaving the victory with a 2-1 record in conference play.

Gonzaga took control of a back-and-forth game first as they battled the Rams defense, taking nine shots during the first half and holding CSU to two.

“I think so much of it was just unforced errors on our part.” coach Keeley Hagen said. “Having the team just come out fresh and start from the beginning. And sometimes that happens, sometimes that doesn’t.”

A shift was felt once the green and gold took the field for the second half.

“We were a little hard on each other, I will say,” senior midfielder Avery Boulom said. “We talked about our execution and mainly focusing on our first touch and how can we secure the ball.”

The Gonzaga zone was significantly more occupied in the second half compared to the first 45 minutes. CSU found its energy and began finding more scoring opportunities.

“When we have some composure and can connect passes, then you know good things are going to happen.” Hagen said “So, for them at halftime, they were talking a bunch about trying to change how each one of them have composure and connect. Really happy with that turnaround.”

When it was most needed, first-year forward Ava Wallhead stepped in to score the first and only goal of the game, assisted junior forward Kaja Dionne 79:59 minutes into the game.

“I think the goal showed us we can do it, and we can win our conference games.” Wallhead said. “I already know Kaja, she’s so fast, she’s gonna be the player, and just being there, knowing that she’s gonna get the ball across.”

The score was Wallhead’s third goal of the season and put her at a tie for the team lead with senior midfielder Mia Casey.

“(Wallhead) came in and just really solidified her spot on this team.” Hagen said. “I mean, she’s a goal scorer. She finds herself in the right places at the right time, and that’s what a goal scorer does, no matter what, if she’s a freshman or not.”

After the goal, it wasn’t over for the Rams yet with still 10 minutes left to be played.

“I think in our defensive box, we were all just throwing our bodies on the line just to make sure that the other team didn’t score,” Boulom said. “My defense is always trying to win my duels 90% of the time, and then for the attacking side, I always try to make sure my distribution is clean, whether that’s just a simple pass or playing in behind and into space.”

Boulom played an aggressive game, making sure to keep CSU on top and limit any chances for Gonzaga.

“They were down our throats a lot,” Boulom said, “but just focusing on our individual accountability and how we can individually do better to make the team do better.”

Even with a short amount of time remaining and a lot of pressure from the CSU defense, the Rams offense kept up with the same energy that allowed them to take the lead.

“So after we scored that, I was like, okay, gonna pretend it’s 0-0,” Wallhead said “then just focus on the game plan and focus on what we’ve been working on in practice.”

The energy from the Rams carried on throughout the last 10 minutes, giving them a few more chances at the goal but also allowing them to ensure the win and avoid a tying goal from Gonzaga.

“Every game is a battle, right?” Hagen said. “They battled, and we came out on top, so we’re obviously happy for that.”

CSU being able to fight takes a lot from each player individually and as a team.

“I think just like our work ethic,” Wallhead said. “I think honestly, we played really well as a team together. We connected really well. We faced some challenges, but overall, we overcame it, and we just worked really hard.”

After the high energy win, CSU will head to San Diego on Sunday to take on San Diego State in search earn another big victory.

“We know (to) just focus,” Wallhead said. “We need to get close to the ball and just put our bodies on the line.”