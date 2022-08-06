FOCUS: Piano Painter

Sara Shaver, Photographer
August 6, 2022

Athena Koss focuses on painting her piano.
Athena Koss paints “The Muse of Music” on a piano in Old Town on Mountain Avenue July 31. She spent over a week working on the piece, which depicts the Greek Muse Euterpe. (Collegian | Sara Shaver)
Athena Koss paints details in purple on a piano.
