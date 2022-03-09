Fort+Collins+provides+great+community+for+aspiring+musicians

Navigate Left Navigate Right Julia Kirkwood, the winner of Sonic Spotlight, plays an original song Dec. 10, 2021. Sonic Spotlight was a competition for artists under 22 years old that took place at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Julia Kirkwood, the winner of Sonic Spotlight, plays an original song Dec. 10, 2021. Sonic Spotlight was a competition for artists under 22 years old that took place at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Julia Kirkwood, the winner of Sonic Spotlight, plays an original song Dec. 10, 2021. Sonic Spotlight was a competition for artists under 22 years old that took place at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Jackson Smith from the band Hotel Wifi performs an original song at Sonic Spotlight Dec. 10, 2021. Sonic Spotlight was a competition for artists under 22 years old that took place at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Jackson Smith from the band Hotel Wifi performs an original song at Sonic Spotlight Dec. 10, 2021. Sonic Spotlight was a competition for artists under 22 years old that took place at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Cory Simmons demos an original song at his favorite practice to practice, Duncan’s Ridge Feb. 14. Simmons has recorded an album in Fort Collins and frequently plays at open mic nights. Collegian | Grayson Reed

Cory Simmons performs an original song at an open mic night at Magic Rat Live Music, Jan 26. The Magic Rat hosts open mic nights every fourth Wednesday of the month inside of The Elizabeth Hotel, partnered with Land of Bands. Collegian | Grayson Reed Navigate Left Navigate Right













For local artists, Fort Collins is a great place to kickstart a musical career and build a wide audience.

The options aren’t slim when it comes to venues. With open mic nights all around, people in Fort Collins want to cheer new artists on and see them succeed.

“My definition of success for being an artist is connecting with community,” said Cory Simmons, a local artist in Fort Collins. “It’s the biggest part because sharing your music with people goes a lot further than money could ever really buy. It really means nothing if you’re not impacting the people that are out there listening.”

Simmons continually attends open mic nights — free venues for any artist to play in front of a crowd — because it is one of the best ways to make connections and introduce more people to his music.

“One thing I’ve really noticed and appreciated out here is the amount of open mics that are around,” Simmons said. “They lead us to other parts of the community with people that are gigging and connections can come from that. It’s a very approachable scene, and the more you dive into it, the further you go. It really just involves connecting with those around you.”

Another local musical artist, Julia Kirkwood, knew she wanted to become a musician after taking choir and rock classes as a child.

She started recording songs, working with other artists and competing in Sonic Spotlight, an annual local competition for artists 22 years old and under. After she did not make it to the final round in 2020, she didn’t let it discourage her. She improved on her sound and style and gave it her best, leading her to win in 2021.

Looking back reminds her of how she got where she is now and the potential she has for the future.

“Don’t get nervous, and don’t be afraid of not being good enough — every single artist in Fort Collins wants you to succeed,” Kirkwood said. “We help each other, and that’s what makes our community so strong, so reach out, and do what you(‘ve) got to do to get the information you need, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. We are all here to support you.”

A local from Fort Collins, Jackson Smith of the band Hotel Wifi started their music career by playing in a school rock band and moving to a house band before making music on their own.

“Just meet people — it’s the most useful advice ever,” Smith said. “We are lucky to have Pat Stryker, the Bohemian Foundation, the Music District and all those people. … I don’t really know a town that pushes music like that. I think going to shows and meeting people in smaller venues such as The Atrium … are fantastic starting points. If you can meet people in any specific music scene, that’s a great starting place in my opinion.”

Kirkwood said Urban Monk Studios and School of Rock are good places for music and recording lessons.

“Urban Monk Studios, run by Saja Butler — that’s a really good place to go if you want good lessons on any instrument,” Kirkwood said. “She’s very talented, but she also knows a lot about music production, so she’s a great person to go to if you want to learn how to record songs on your own.”

“(Their) whole thing is, ‘Do what you want to do,’” Kirkwood said. “You can go and join a band and they can get you on big stages, like Red Rocks (Amphitheatre), with these other people who are just trying to learn more about the business.”

The music community is always looking for new artists and will welcome any with open arms. For these artists, Fort Collins has been a great opportunity to get their music out there, and they think it’s a good place for newcomers too.