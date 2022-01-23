CSU men’s basketball to host Nevada, search for 16-1 record

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team has had one of the best seasons in their team history so far this year. The Rams now have a 15-1 overall record — the best 16-game record in program history.

The green and gold will continue their schedule this Tuesday as they host the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. in Moby Arena.

The Wolf Pack is currently 9-7 overall and ranked sixth in the Mountain West Conference with a 3-2 conference record. The Rams are third, trailing behind the University of Wyoming (15-2, 4-0) and Boise State University (15-4, 6-0).

Tuesday’s game will be the first meeting for the Rams and Wolf Pack this season, as their last interaction was March 5, 2021. The Rams were in Reno, Nevada, when they barely lost to Nevada, 85-82. The Wolf Pack went 16-10 last season compared to a CSU 20-8 overall record.

The Rams are yet to lose in Moby Arena this season, and each home game tends to attract a larger crowd of fans. This season, the Colorado State squad also hasn’t allowed more than 80 points from their opponents while hosting, and the Wolf Pack has only scored more than 75 points at away games twice.

This should be a fun game for fans to attend, as it should go in the Rams’ favor and increase them to a 16-1 winning record. Not only has the team as a whole created success for themself, but some specific Rams have really put the responsibility of winning on their backs.

CSU juniors Isaiah Stevens, John Tonje and David Roddy have excelled exponentially this season, taking turns being in the team’s top three for scoring points each game.

Some Wolf Pack players the Rams need to keep an eye out for are junior Grant Sherfield, who averages 19.4 points a game, and senior Desmond Cambridge Jr., who adds 15.3 points per game.

