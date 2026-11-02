Pac-12 Championship Race: 6 Things CSU Students Should Watch in November

Source

November brings important questions to Fort Collins, Colorado, as Colorado State approaches the final stretch of its first season in the rebuilt Pac-12. For CSU students, the remaining games offer more than football results. They offer a chance to assess the Rams’ development under Jim Mora, watch emerging players, and face key conference matchups.

With considerable roster changes and several demanding opponents, CSU faces questions about consistency, chemistry, and execution. Six storylines deserve particular attention as the Rams approach the final stages of their regular-season schedule and conference championship race.

1. Quarterback Chemistry Under the Lights

Colorado State’s quarterback situation remains a key storyline heading into November. Hauss Hejny started the season before a hamstring injury opened the door for K’saan Farrar, who took over for three games. With Hejny expected to return, the coaching staff must decide how to manage both quarterbacks during the remaining conference schedule.

Quarterback stability can influence how a team performs against conference opponents, particularly in close games. It is also one factor students can consider when following conference championship odds, alongside team records and upcoming matchups.

The immediate question concerns whether Mora’s staff establishes a clear starter or continues rotating quarterbacks. Consistent playing time can help develop timing with receivers, improve communication, and strengthen execution near the end zone.

November provides an opportunity to assess that progress. Watch how confidently the quarterback operates under pressure and whether passing combinations appear increasingly coordinated. A settled offensive approach could help CSU build momentum. However, quarterback development is only one part of a broader challenge involving a heavily rebuilt roster.

2. Is CSU’s Rebuilt Roster Finally Coming Together?

Colorado State entered the season with substantial roster changes, creating a challenge for Mora and his coaching staff. Establishing consistency across such a different squad requires more than individual performances.

By November, players have spent months learning assignments, developing relationships, and adapting to unfamiliar teammates. The remaining games offer a chance to see whether those adjustments have produced a more coordinated team.

Students should watch for communication before plays, reactions after mistakes, and how teammates support each other during difficult sequences. These details can reveal developing cohesion that conventional statistics rarely capture.

The bigger question concerns whether CSU has established a foundation for future improvement. Stronger collective performances would suggest that new personnel have begun working effectively together. Continued confusion could indicate further adjustments are necessary. Chemistry becomes especially important along the offensive line, where coordinated execution supports the running game.

3. Building a Ground Identity Behind an Evolving Line

Colorado State entered the season with expectations of a more physical rushing approach. November offers a chance to see whether that anticipated identity has emerged through consistent execution.

Running backs Durell Robinson and Cedric Ross provide options in the backfield. Their ability to gain positive yardage depends partly on finding space behind an offensive line that continues to develop its combinations.

Students should watch how the Rams approach short-yardage situations. Third-and-short possessions show whether the offensive front can create reliable running lanes when opponents expect a run.

Fourth-quarter drives provide another useful measure. Maintaining possession late in competitive games requires disciplined blocking, decisive running, and effective communication. A dependable ground attack could also create opportunities through the passing game. That connection makes CSU’s receiving threats especially important as November progresses.

4. Getting Juice Vereen and Tommy Maher Involved

Colorado State’s receiving options provide another important measure of offensive development. Tight end Juice Vereen arrived from UConn after recording 310 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025, giving the Rams an experienced target in the passing game.

Tommy Maher adds another receiving threat, giving the Rams more options when attacking opposing secondaries. Their contrasting strengths could help CSU create more varied passing combinations.

Students should examine how frequently both players feature in planned offensive sequences. Early targets, movement across formations, and downfield opportunities can show whether the coaching staff is using their abilities effectively.

The relationship between quarterback execution and receiver involvement will be especially important against stronger opponents. Consistent connections can sustain possessions and create opportunities beyond short-passing situations. CSU’s ability to involve these playmakers will be closely tested when Boise State visits Canvas Stadium.

5. The Canvas Stadium Showdown Against Boise State

Colorado State vs. Boise State

Date: November 7

Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado

Boise State’s November 7 visit to Canvas Stadium represents one of Colorado State’s most prominent home fixtures. The matchup gives the Rams a chance to measure themselves against an established conference opponent.

For students, the occasion extends beyond the football field. Tailgating, campus gatherings, and the atmosphere around a major home game shape the experience of supporting CSU in Fort Collins.

On the field, attention should turn toward how the Rams handle Boise State’s physical approach. Offensive consistency, defensive discipline, and execution on key possessions could show how far CSU has progressed.

The result will provide another reference point for evaluating the team’s development under Mora. Equally important will be whether Colorado State remains competitive throughout the contest. Whatever happens at Canvas Stadium, the Rams must quickly prepare for a different challenge: taking their performances into a demanding road environment.

6. The Late-Night Road Test at Washington State

Colorado State vs. Washington State

Date: November 14

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Colorado State’s November 14 trip to Washington State presents a demanding late-season assignment. Playing in Pullman introduces unfamiliar surroundings, considerable travel, and potentially challenging November weather.

The evening setting adds another dimension. A vocal home crowd can make communication difficult, especially when offenses must coordinate assignments before key plays.

Students should observe how CSU responds to those conditions. Penalties, missed assignments, and reactions after difficult possessions can show whether the Rams have developed the discipline needed for tough road contests.

This matchup also offers an opportunity to compare home and away performances. Maintaining similar standards across different environments would indicate meaningful progress. CSU then visits Fresno State on November 21 for its final game that counts toward the Pac-12 standings. The conference’s top two eligible teams advance to the December 4 championship, while the November 28 flex game does not affect those standings.

November Will Reveal CSU’s Direction

Colorado State’s November schedule provides several opportunities to evaluate its progress under Mora. Quarterback stability, roster cohesion, rushing consistency, and receiver involvement remain important indicators of offensive development.

The Boise State and Washington State matchups will test those improvements against demanding conference opposition.

For CSU students, following these storylines adds context to every possession and result. Beyond the championship standings, November offers a clearer picture of the Rams’ current strengths, remaining challenges, and the foundation they are building for future seasons.