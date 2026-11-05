A College Student’s Guide to Handling a Colorado Car Crash

Contributed by Strong Law Accident & Injury Attorneys

A crash can turn an ordinary trip to class, work, or home into a week of unfamiliar decisions. Where is the car being towed? Who should call the insurance company? What happens to a lab, exam, or shift you can no longer make?

For a college student, the disruption often extends well beyond the repair bill. Handling it in a clear order can help: address immediate safety, collect the information you can, get appropriate medical care, and then organize the insurance and campus follow-up.

At the scene: put safety before your phone

Stop and assess the situation. Call 911 for injuries, immediate danger, or an emergency, and follow the dispatcher’s directions. Do not stand in a travel lane or move into traffic to photograph damage. If you are unsure what to do with the vehicle, ask responding authorities.

Exchange the information needed for the report and insurance claim, including names, contact details, insurer information, and vehicle details. Get witness contact information if possible. Record the location and the responding agency’s report number.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners recommends documenting the scene and keeping the details needed to file a claim. If it is safe, take overall photographs as well as close-ups of damage. Keep the original files and back them up.

Be accurate about what you know. Avoid guessing about speeds, distances, injuries, or who caused the collision. You can explain that you need medical attention or do not yet have an answer.

Check how the crash report will be handled

Ask which law enforcement agency is responsible and how to obtain the report. A collision in Fort Collins may involve a different agency from one on a trip into Denver, so keep the actual location and report information together.

Colorado State Patrol’s crash information page provides official reporting and records guidance. Use the instructions that fit your situation, and ask the responding agency if you are unsure whether any further report is needed. An online submission is not a substitute for calling for emergency help.

Get symptoms checked, even when your schedule is full

An exam or work shift can make it tempting to push through discomfort. Tell a healthcare professional about any symptoms after the collision and follow their advice about care and returning to normal activities.

The CDC notes that concussion symptoms can appear later and may affect concentration, memory, mood, and sleep. Those changes can interfere with studying even when they are not obvious to classmates or instructors.

Seek emergency medical care for danger signs such as a worsening headache that does not go away, repeated vomiting, slurred speech, seizures, or increasing confusion. Do not assume a new problem is simply exam stress.

Keep discharge instructions, appointment details, and any recommendations about school or work. Ask your healthcare provider what documentation you may need when requesting temporary academic adjustments.

Contact your insurer and the policyholder

Notify your insurer promptly and ask what information is required. If a parent or someone else holds the policy, loop that person in early. Being away at college, borrowing a car, or using a vehicle for paid deliveries can raise coverage questions, so describe the circumstances accurately and ask for answers specific to the policy.

Before booking a rental or approving repairs, ask who authorizes the expense, what coverage applies, and what limits or out-of-pocket charges may remain. Do not assume an expense is covered because someone else suggested it.

Save the claim number, adjuster’s contact information, and written explanations. After a call, note the date, what was discussed, and the next step. A simple running record can prevent repeated conversations and missed requests.

Tell campus staff what the crash is interrupting

Contact instructors and your employer early if an injury or transportation problem will affect attendance. Explain the immediate impact and ask about the process for missed work, labs, exams, or shifts. You do not need to send detailed medical records in an ordinary email.

At Colorado State University, Student Case Management’s crisis resources direct students dealing with injury toward appropriate campus support, including the Student Disability Center for temporary injury needs. Check the current instructions and contact the relevant office about your circumstances.

Make requests concrete. “I cannot walk across campus this week” or “My clinician has limited screen time” gives staff a clearer starting point than saying the crash has made everything difficult. Ask how to submit supporting documentation through the proper channel.

Track the costs that are easy to forget

Keep towing and storage bills, repair estimates, medical statements, transportation receipts, and records of missed work. Note why an expense was needed and keep the receipt. Recording a cost does not establish that an insurer or another party must reimburse it, but it gives you a reliable record to discuss.

If the vehicle is in a storage yard, ask about daily charges and the process for inspection or release. Coordinate with the insurer or an attorney before authorizing disposal of a vehicle that may need to be examined.

Get guidance that matches where the collision happened

A parking-lot scrape and a collision involving injuries can require different follow-up. When injuries, disputed responsibility, or settlement paperwork raise questions, ask an attorney about the facts and deadlines that apply before making decisions you do not understand.

For a crash during a trip to Denver, Strong Law Accident & Injury Attorneys’ Denver car accident lawyers explain how fault, insurance, evidence, and injury-related losses may be evaluated.

Keep the next steps manageable

Put your report details, claim information, medical instructions, school contacts, and receipts in one folder. Choose the next necessary task and note who is responsible for it. You do not have to solve the entire aftermath at the roadside, but a clear record makes the following days easier to navigate.

This article provides general educational information, not individualized legal, insurance, or medical advice.