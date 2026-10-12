CSU Football Enters the Pac-12: A Guide to New Rivals and Key Games

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Colorado State football has entered unfamiliar territory as the Rams begin life in the rebuilt Pac-12. The move brings new conference stakes to Canvas Stadium, a different collection of road trips and greater national attention for Rams football throughout the season.

For CSU fans, the transition blends familiar opponents with new challenges. Regional rivals remain, Oregon State and Washington State add different tests, and Texas State extends the conference footprint deeper into Texas as the Rams navigate their new landscape.

What Joining the Pac-12 Changes for CSU

The new Pac-12 features eight football programs and a complete round-robin schedule. CSU plays each of the other seven members once in conference play, creating a straightforward format in which every team faces the same collection of league opponents.

Visibility also increases under the new conference structure. Pac-12 home games receive national coverage across CBS Sports, USA Sports and The CW, giving CSU players and recruits a larger platform and bringing Rams football to audiences beyond Colorado.

The schedule introduces an unusual finish after the seven-game conference slate. CSU will host another Pac-12 member during Flex Week on November 28, with the matchup classified as nonconference and the opponent potentially adjusted later in the season.

Breaking Down CSU’s Pac-12 Rivals

The rebuilt Pac-12 combines familiar rivals with new opponents, giving CSU a different conference landscape without simply recreating its Mountain West schedule.

Oregon State

Oregon State provides CSU’s strongest connection to the previous Pac-12. Both Oregon and Washington remained through the conference’s reconstruction and now give the Rams two established conference opponents outside their recent Mountain West experience.

Washington State

Washington State also brings one of CSU’s more distinctive road trips. Pullman is a true college town, while a November game on the Palouse adds late-season travel, unpredictable weather and a passionate home crowd in an unfamiliar conference setting to the challenge.

Familiar Rivals From the Mountain West

Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State bring considerably more history against CSU. The opponents and regional connections are familiar, but the stakes have changed as these former Mountain West matchups move into Pac-12 play.

Games that once shaped the Mountain West race now influence Pac-12 standings. Boise State brings a strong conference pedigree, Utah State retains its regional familiarity, while Fresno State and San Diego State maintain CSU’s ties to its former conference.

Texas State Brings a New Matchup

Texas State brings something genuinely different to CSU’s new conference schedule. The Rams travel to San Marcos on October 15 for a Thursday night matchup that expands their Pac-12 footprint into Texas and introduces a new road environment for conference play.

The matchup also takes CSU into an important recruiting region. Texas produces college football talent in large numbers, giving the Rams an opportunity to compete in front of prospective players and families beyond their traditional Rocky Mountain recruiting base.

Key Pac-12 Games on CSU’s 2026 Schedule

No two conference games present exactly the same challenge. Opponent strength, location, recent form and player availability can all shape expectations. Bettors can compare NCAAF spreads and other college football betting lines as the following matchups approach.

Date Matchup Why It Matters Oct. 15 at Texas State A new opponent and CSU’s first Pac-12 trip to San Marcos Oct. 24 vs. San Diego State A familiar Mountain West matchup with new conference stakes Oct. 31 at Utah State A regional rivalry and challenging road trip to Logan Nov. 7 vs. Boise State A major home test against a familiar conference opponent Nov. 14 at Washington State A November trip to face one of the Pac-12’s legacy programs Nov. 21 at Fresno State CSU’s final game of the seven-game conference slate

The geography makes the stretch especially demanding. CSU travels from Texas to Utah, then northwest to Pullman and southwest to Fresno. Home games against San Diego State and Boise State break up the extended travel while bringing familiar opponents to Fort Collins.

CSU Football Storylines to Watch in Pac-12 Play

A new conference doesn’t erase the questions CSU carried out of September. The Rams showed considerable offensive potential during nonconference play, but Pac-12 competition will test whether they can find greater overall balance as the schedule becomes more demanding.

Defensive improvement will be one early conference priority after CSU surrendered 100 combined points against BYU and UTSA. Greater consistency on that side of the ball will be important as the Rams encounter several different offensive styles throughout conference play.

Quarterback stability is another important offensive storyline after Hauss Hejny’s hamstring injury opened the door for K’saan Farrar to start against UTSA. Health and continuity at the position could significantly influence how CSU’s offense develops further during Pac-12 play.

CSU is also adjusting to a new coaching staff under Jim Mora while entering a new conference. His first season will show how quickly the Rams can establish their identity against a new collection of opponents while navigating the demands of a round-robin schedule.

How Flex Week Changes CSU’s Season Finale

CSU’s November 21 trip to Fresno State concludes its seven-game Pac-12 conference slate, but not the regular season. The Rams return to Fort Collins on November 28 for Flex Week, adding one final late-season home matchup before the official postseason begins.

CSU is guaranteed to host the game, although its opponent can change based on broader conference considerations, including the College Football Playoff picture. Texas State is the projected opponent, but final pairings may be confirmed just six days beforehand.

Flex Week carries an important distinction because the matchup is treated as a nonconference game and does not affect the final Pac-12 standings. Once the regular season concludes, attention turns to the Pac-12 Championship Game scheduled for December 4.

A New Chapter for CSU Football

CSU’s move creates a conference experience that should feel both recognizable and new. Familiar rivals still come through Canvas Stadium, but trips to San Marcos and Pullman expand the map and introduce Rams fans to distinctly different Pac-12 road settings elsewhere.

The first season will begin determining which matchups eventually become defining rivalries for CSU football. For students in Fort Collins, that means watching a new chapter of CSU football take shape in real time, one Saturday, road trip and conference game at a time.

*Content reflects information available as of 30/09/2026; subject to change.