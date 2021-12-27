COVID-19 omicron variant found in Larimer County

Nine cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been detected in Larimer County, according to a press release from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

The omicron variant is more contagious than the original virus, spreading more easily among people, and even those who are fully vaccinated can spread omicron. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines are still the best public health measure to control omicron.

On Dec. 22, health officials notified the community that the omicron variant was detected in wastewater in Larimer County. Now with new cases detected, LCDHE said this is an indication that the variant is spreading in Larimer County.

Dr. Paul Mayer, LCDHE medical director, said, “While scientists are still learning about omicron, what we do know is that continued measures like vaccination and boosters, mask wearing in public and avoiding large indoor gatherings will continue to be key strategies for preventing the spread of the virus,” according to the release.

More information on COVID-19 as well as vaccine information is available on the Larimer County website.