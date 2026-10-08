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Gallery: Denver Nuggets lose 109-97 to Utah Jazz in preseason scrimmage

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
October 8, 2026

  • Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) rises up for a dunk during warmups before the Jazz’s preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Bailey went on to score 10 points on 50% shooting from the field, while adding five rebounds in Utah’s 109-97 win over Denver.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Lauri Markkanen (23), a forward for the Utah Jazz, hangs on the rim after a dunk during warmups before the Jazz’s preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) looks out at the stands during warm ups before the Nuggets’ preseason faceoff against the Utah Jazz in the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Jokić accrued three rebounds and seven assists over the course of the game.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Nikola Jokić (15) and Jusuf Nurkić (30) battle for possession during tip off at the start of the preseason NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Nurkić finished with more points than Jokić, but he accumulated four assists compared to Jokić’s seven.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) blocks a dunk attempt from Denver Nuggets forward Marvin Bagley III (3) during a preseason game between the Jazz and the Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Bagley and Hayes both made their debuts for their respective teams and had a combined seven points between the two of them in the Jazz’ 109-97 win over the Nuggets.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Denver Nuggets guard-forward DeMar DeRozan (10) elevates to shoot a mid-range jump shot over Utah Jazz guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during a preseason game between Denver and Utah in the CU Events Center Oct. 4. DeRozan made his Nuggets debut and finished with five points in 10 minutes in Denver’s 109-97 loss to Utah.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and guard Keyonte George (3) high five during a break in play during the preseason game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. The duo were the two leading scorers for Utah, with Markkanen finishing with 17 points and George with 15.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Lauri Markkanen (23) of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball to finish a transition play during the preseason game against the Denver Nuggets in the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Markkanen shot 41.7% from the field in Utah’s 109-97 win over Denver.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) keeps the ball away from the tight defense of Utah Jazz guard Josh Okogie (21) in a preseason faceoff between the Nuggets and the Jazz at the CU Events Center Oct. 4.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) looks to pass the ball around Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during a preseason game between the Nuggets and Jazz at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Jokić ended the matchup with seven assists and zero turnovers in 14 minutes.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Lauri Markkanen (23), forward-center for the Utah Jazz, prepares to shoot an undefended three-pointer during a preseason game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets at the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Markkanen put up 17 points against the Nuggets, contributing to the Jazz’ 109-97 win.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic

  • Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) shoots a free throw during the Jazz’ preseason game against the Denver Nuggets in the CU Events Center Oct. 4. Bamba had six points and seven rebounds in the Jazz’ 109-97 win over the Nuggets.

    Collegian | Devin Imsirpasic
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About the Contributor
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.