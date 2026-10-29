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CSU football aims to keep momentum in Week 9 matchup against Utah State

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
October 29, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.

Back in the win column and with a golden opportunity to add to it.

Following a 56-49 home win against San Diego State, Colorado State football has found its mojo, in part thanks to the return of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny after his three-game absence.

In the win over SDSU, Hejny passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. His stellar performance ignited the offense into the explosive unit, helping to make up for the persistent issues with Rams’ defense, with them allowing 49 points. 

Despite the highs of a victory after four straight losses, head coach Jim Mora knows it’s all about looking forward to the next matchup.

“It’s a better feeling on Sunday certainly when you win,” Mora said. “But same set of challenges going forward. Just got to continue to really push and improve, push the edge, continue to understand what it takes to get better, what it takes to win and go find a way to get one on the road against a good team.”

CSU will kick off against the Utah State Aggies — who sit at a 2-5 record so far this season — at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Maverik Stadium. Though USU doesn’t boast the greatest record, the team comes off a close 20-17 loss against Texas State, a team CSU lost to by 39 points just two weeks ago.

“When you watch Utah State play defense in particular, it’s very, very impressive,” Mora said. “And then they’re just very, very consistent offensively. They take care of the ball, they run it well, they throw it well. … The challenge is always going to be preparing for them and their looks, but then going out and playing better each week, playing to our standard each week with great effort and focus.”

The Aggies play a different style of football under second-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, utilizing both the pass game and run game. The system hasn’t given results in the win category, but USU has consistently pushed teams to their limit and present a high-standing challenge to CSU.

However, for the Rams, this week of preparation will once again be one where the team’s main focus is on improving themselves and internally polishing up what they can.

The biggest area where the Rams continue to slowly but surely tidy up is the defense. Despite allowing another high-scoring affair against the Aztecs, the unit came up with two interceptions, timely third-down stops and gave enough leeway for the offense to push the team past the finish line, which is a sign of improvement for one of the nation’s worst performing defenses.

“Consistency of assignment, executing assignment, energy,” Mora said when asked what he liked about the defense’s performance against SDSU. “Better tackling, better effort to the ball, a better understanding of leverage. We looked faster because we were more certain of what we were supposed to do.”

If a CSU defense that came into the matchup against the Aztecs ranked dead last in the country in yards allowed per game can find some momentum and flip the switch, then the Rams could be looking at a potential turnaround for the second half of the season.

Despite the offensive explosion this past week, the offense has been doing their part all season long — even during Hejny’s absence. The unit is averaging 38.6 points per game, which is ranked 12th in the nation, and a large part is due to the work of offensive coordinator Pryce Tracy in year one with CSU.

“(Tracy) is fearless, he’s aggressive, he has confidence in the ideas that they come up with as a staff,” Mora said. “And then he’s not afraid to pull the trigger. … He’s got confidence in himself, in the coaches around him, in the fact that they’re going to coach things the right way and he’s got confidence in our players to go out and execute because that’s what they’ve been doing.”

One big playmaker as of recent for the Rams has been running back Durell Robinson who has scored eight touchdowns over the last five games and found a role as a potential true workhorse running back moving forward. 

“(Durell has) a dynamic personality, amazing energy, a real spark man for this team,” Mora said. “Never gets down, always forward thinking, always positive, always has a smile on his face except for game day. … He’s the exact same young man that he was at Connecticut two years ago. He just hasn’t changed at all and he loves football and he loves to compete.”

With the offense hitting a stride and the defense continuing to work hard on improving, the Rams can be cautiously optimistic about getting into their groove as the college football season officially gets to an important part.

They will have to do so against the Aggies while on the road, a place where CSU has not won a game so far this season.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.
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Colorado State University offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson's touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 