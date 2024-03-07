Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

Women scientists’ contributions often go unrecognized

Hana Pavelko, Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Women+scientists+contributions+often+go+unrecognized

In 1970, women made up only 8% of workers in STEM fields, according to the United States Census Bureau. Over 50 years later, women make up 27% of workers in STEM fields as of 2019. While this is a significant increase from what it used to be, women are still underrepresented in the field.

In addition, women continue to make less than their male counterparts in the same fields.

Ad

“I didn’t know this at the time, but I wasn’t getting paid as much as my male counterparts,” said Jennifer McLean, associate department head for undergraduate education in the department of microbiology, immunology and pathology at Colorado State University. “I noticed a couple men that were doing almost exactly what I was doing (who) were making twice as much as me.”

Facing underrepresentation and lower wages, women also have another major struggle in their fields: not receiving credit for their contributions. 

“So many other women in science and marginalized people in general made scientific discoveries and did not get credit.” -Jennifer McLean, department of microbiology, immunology and pathology associate department head for undergraduate education

Take the story of the discovery of the structure of DNA, for example: While the double-helix structure of DNA is a common sight in biology textbooks, there was a time when scientists were unsure what DNA looked like and, therefore, how it functioned. Finding the structure of DNA was a vital task, as it helped explain how it holds genetic information.

James Watson and Francis Crick are the two names typically associated with the discovery of the structure of DNA. They were the ones who built the first model of DNA. Watson and Crick even won the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine along with Maurice Wilkins for their breakthrough discovery. However, they failed to recognize the essential contributions of a woman scientist: Rosalind Franklin.

“Without (Franklin), I don’t think (Watson and Crick) would’ve been able to do what they did,” said Katriana Popichak, an assistant professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and pathology at CSU.

Franklin was a chemist also working toward finding the structure of DNA. She had a laboratory at King’s College London, where she captured the first pictures of DNA using X-ray crystallography. She captured photos of two forms of DNA she called A form and B form. A particular photo of the B form, referred to as Photograph 51, became a critical piece of evidence for the double-helix model of DNA. 

“When I think of Rosalind Franklin, I think of the person who helped discover the double helix,” Popichak said. “And I immediately think of Watson and Crick stealing her thunder.”

Franklin’s photos, including Photograph 51, went on to inspire the model built by Watson and Crick. However, Franklin was unaware that Watson and Crick had seen her pictures. Wilkins, who was an estranged colleague of Franklin, showed the pair her pictures without Franklin’s knowledge.

Without Franklin’s photographs, it is possible that it would have taken many more years for Watson and Crick to create their model of DNA. Despite her vital contribution, Franklin did not receive any recognition for her photos when Watson, Crick and Wilkins won the Nobel Prize.

Ad

Exposure to the radiation Franklin used to photograph DNA eventually killed Franklin. By the time the public recognized her contributions to the discovery of the structure of DNA, she had already died, and a Nobel Prize cannot be awarded posthumously.

“So many other women in science and marginalized people in general made scientific discoveries and did not get credit,” McLean said.

Although Franklin is now recognized for her contribution to the discovery of the double helix, her situation contributes to the acknowledgment of the gender gap in STEM fields in more areas than one.

“It’s 2024, so I’d like to say that (the gender gap) is not an issue,” Popichak said.

While there are still discrepancies for women and other minorities within STEM fields, there have been significant advancements for them, and those at CSU hope to continue inspiring women hoping to go into these fields.

“It’s an exciting field to get into,” McLean said. “There are more women than ever before in this field.”

Reach Hana Pavelko at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer smiles after a play in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
March Madness preview: No. 10 Colorado State takes on No. 7 Texas
A Fort Collins city member holds up a sign reading “You Arndt Listening!” in a meeting called by Fort Collins City staff March 18.
City Council hosts special meeting on changing public comment rules
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown
5 common types of talk therapy explained
5 common types of talk therapy explained
More in Science
As Colorado State University begins research on hemp, bean stalks in the University Greenhouse have more room to flourish because the hemp seeds will be planted outside in open field. Photo courtesy of Zane Watson.
Rooted in innovation: Exploring 7 leading research centers at CSU
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22, 2023.
CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden is nature's laboratory
Skiers and snowboarders ride the Peak 8 SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Climate change is shifting future of snow sports
Photo courtesy of Will DeMott
Island scrub jays are 'serious homebodies,' research finds
Woman, nonbinary psychologists break barriers in research
Woman, nonbinary psychologists break barriers in research
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *