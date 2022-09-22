Because I Got High: Help from Grandpa

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Help from Grandpa

Ad

About a year ago, I stayed with my grandparents for a summer to work for my grandpa. They were well aware of my cannabis smoking habits, as I didn’t really hide it. My daily routine would include going to work, getting home, working out, smoking and then eating. I was smoking dabs at the time and needed a new torch, as mine broke.

I went to my grandma to see if she had a kitchen torch of some kind since she cooked every day. I had no luck, so I next went to my grandpa, who is a handyman, praying he’d have an option for me. I asked, “Grandpa, do you have a torch I can borrow?” He knew exactly what it was for, just not how I would be using it. He responded with, “What the hell you smoking out there that you need a torch? Crack?” Since he’s an older man not so much with the new times, I gave him some grace. Ultimately, he had a massive torch, and I used the hell out of that thing.

To submit stories, email cannabis@collegian.com or fill out our Google Form, which is linked alongside guidelines in our Letter from the Editor.