Strain Review: Induce your mental getaway with Maui Wowie

Winter is winding down, and we all need a little getaway, but we can’t all afford a physical trip. Fortunately, people over the age of 21 can get this little package from the friendly Verts Neighborhood Dispensary for just $22, far cheaper than any plane ticket.

Aptly named Maui Wowie, this sativa strain cartridge is offered in both half and full grams, testing at 79% THC with an almost 4% sprinkle of CBD. This product is made by Bonanza Cannabis Company and is carried frequently at Verts along with other strain-specific carts made by the same company.

Bonanza is a Colorado-based business founded in 2018. On their website, you can find information about this cart and many others along with other edible products. Bonanza also produces Tommy Chong cannabis products in Colorado.

“The smell of this Maui Wowie cart is potent, delicious and somewhat sweet. It certainly smells fruity, but to a nose unfamiliar with cannabis, I’m sure this would be overpowered by the citrus-like terpenoids. Regardless of your cannabis comfort levels, the smell and especially the taste will be delightful.”

With the very appealing wood tip, these cartridges look and work better than many I’ve tried in the past. Connecting it to a battery is simple, and the hits starting out are as clean and as smooth as can be. Strain aside, I’m drawn to these Bonanza brand cartridges whenever they’re an option.

That being said, the fact that these are strain-specific cartridges is another positive. Many carts will specify whether it’s sativa or indica and might even be flavored, like grape. But these carts are strain-specific, which means the smells, flavors and feelings will be more consistent than when smoking a mystery cart.

As mentioned before, the first hits are clean and smooth, which can typically be expected to continue until it is mostly empty. The smell is quite sweet, but the taste leans toward being more sour in a lemon kind of way. Turn your battery up a little bit too high — as I often do — and its flavor profile turns a bit tangy.

The feeling from smoking this strain is what one might expect from sativa: a mild and upbeat high that turns a bit racy when you keep smoking. In low doses, I would say this strain offers a great pick-me-up effect. Up your dose, and you’re going to get a more stimulating response.

Physically, this strain comes with a nice little head high, and mentally, it can offer a genuine boost in mood, energy and possibly productivity. Afterward, I did not experience any drowsiness or fogginess that might come with smoking other strains.

Unlike many other strains, which I may save for the evening when I’m winding down at home, this cart would make a great addition to any cleaning task, self-care routine, social outing, favorite hobbies and a lot more.

