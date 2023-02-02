Stoner studies: The connection between creativity, weed

For decades, stoners and scientists alike have pondered the question, “Can weed cause one to be more creative?”

Whether you’re a cannabis user who is convinced of the link between the two or a straight-edge skeptic looking for an honest answer, I will give you my objective findings based on research instead of experience. Without building suspense, the answer is maybe not surprising: It’s complicated.

To answer this question, it is important to establish a few specifics. Let’s start with what is meant by creativity. Britannica defines creativity as, “The ability to make or otherwise bring into existence something new, whether a new solution to a problem, a new method or device or a new artistic object or form.”

It is also worth noting the studies discussed in this article differentiate divergent creativity, which is the thinking of many different answers or solutions, and convergent creativity, which is thinking of one fixed answer or solution.

It is indisputable that many positive, nonmedicinal effects of using cannabis have been reported and observed; however, these experiences have been subjective and mostly unmeasurable. Included in these reported effects are states of euphoria, relaxation, mental insight, improved thought processes and enhanced creativity.

In studies made to test the relationship between cannabis and creativity, the outcomes and conclusions are mixed. In one study published in 2017 that examined the correlation between cannabis, mood and creativity, researchers explored the effects of being high and participating in a series of activities designed to test one’s objective creative abilities and subjective creative experiences in comparison to individuals who had hardly ever consumed cannabis.

The conclusion of this study states the correlation between cannabis use and creativity is tenuous, and this perceived link could be distorted by the user’s bias perception and memories of creative undertakings. However, this same study points out the potential but unsubstantiated link between consuming cannabis and a rise in dopamine levels. If this connection were more defined, then this could be the biological association between cannabis and creativity, as dopamine is released in the same area of the brain that hosts creative thought.

Another study published in “Consciousness and Cognition” explored this relationship through various means. 721 participants were included in this study, both cannabis users and nonusers. Intended to build upon previous research, this study asked participants to engage with different tests that measured aspects of creativity.

Results from these tests show cannabis users scored similarly in divergent thinking but outperformed the group of nonusers in convergent thinking.

This is an interesting outcome as it conflicts with the previous studies reported, which found cannabis users had higher rates of divergent thinking and slightly lower rates of convergent thinking. This study concludes creativity and creative ability are likely attributable to differences in personality rather than cannabis use.

It was observed in this study that most cannabis-using participants had personality differences from nonusers such as on average being more extroverted, significantly more open to new experiences and significantly lower in conscientiousness. That is to say, it’s not been proven that cannabis itself fosters creativity, but instead, it is more likely associated with individual characteristics and personality types.