Because I Got High: The squipe

The squipe

A few years ago, a friend and I wanted to get high and watch one of the best stoner movies: “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.” Unfortunately, he’d broken his pipe and didn’t have rolling papers. When we called to make plans, though, I was inside a King Soopers, so I bought us a butternut squash. When I got to his house, we carved a kick-ass pipe out of that thing, packed a bowl and smoked to our hearts’ content. To be honest, I didn’t get too stoned, but the experience was awesome. It goes to show that nothing can stand between a stoner and smoking.

