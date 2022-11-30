Because I Got High: Glitch in the simulation

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Glitch in the simulation

One of the weirdest experiences I had was a smoke shop interaction a few years ago. Before I entered the shop with the intention of buying a torch, I bumped into someone, apologized and continued walking into the store. Then there was a glitch or delay in the simulation of life because the next thing I know, a worker pulled out a torch from the display case before I could get a word out to him. He just looked at the torch with confusion, held it out to me and asked, “Was this what you were going to get?” I just slowly nodded at him, and we both stayed silent for the rest of the transaction. It was probably the craziest time to be high while buying something at a smoke shop. The weed gods really wanted to mess with me that day.

