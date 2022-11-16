Because I Got High: First time fried and smoking with a cold

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

First time fried

The first time I smoked, I thought it would last forever and that my brain would be screwed up for life — I’d be perma-fried. I cried because I didn’t want to be high at school, but my mouth was so dry and I was so confused that I ended up getting distracted from my sadness by Bon Appetit’s “From the Test Kitchen.” Then I fell asleep, waking up normal. LOL.

Smoking with a cold

One of my less wise decisions was to smoke with a cold. My friends and I used a bong, which helped a bit, but those hits were definitely mistakes I couldn’t help but make. It was a nice enough high, but damn. My lungs straight up did not want to function the next day, and I’m still not sure if I passed on my bug to any of my friends. Sorry guys.

