Strain Review: Spcy Canna for the cozy season

Hello, and welcome to another strain review. With the chilly season soon to come, it’s important to make preparations. That means it’s time to break out your hoodies, get cozy inside, load up the appropriate entertainment and find the right weed to bring it all together.

Impressed by what I sampled for my last review, I went back to Verts Neighborhood Dispensary to pick up another strain of flower. This time my budtender suggested a new brand I had not personally seen before called Spcy Canna. Their hybrid strain that I sampled is a cross of DoSiDo and Grape Pie and tests at 19.42% THC.

The buds themselves are humble in size, as they are very compact. As you break them apart, you’ll see healthy green hues with tufts of orange exposed throughout. The appearance of this particular strain is good but average (for Colorado) — as is the THC level — though what really stood out to me when picking this stain was the smell.

For me, a good scent and flavor profile are very important for any flower or concentrate. The smell of this Spcy Canna strain reminded me of fresh citrus and some kind of mythical lavender or sage you could get high on: the kind of scent you might be satisfied with as an air freshener. I am pleased to report the DoSiDo and Grape Pie strain tastes just as good as it smells.

The Spcy Canna smoked via joint felt incredibly smooth. Tasty with clean hits, one can’t ask for much better when it comes to the physical act of smoking. As it set in, I felt very mellow, and after a while I felt much lighter. Rather than being in-da-couch, Spcy Canna made me feel cerebrally active and giggly as hell. After my first joint I worked on some drawings for a while, and another blunt’s worth of the Spcy Canna later led me to some hilarious screenings from our beloved Hulu.

This hybrid doesn’t have the drowsy effect of some other strains, but I still felt spacey and incredibly mellow, so I would advise enjoying something passively or with low consequence. Examples might include enjoying a nice stretch rather than a risky or intense exercise or making a simple dinner rather than trying a new, fancy recipe. All I can say is this strain will get you to where you need to be — just don’t try to get there too quickly.

At $30 for an eighth ounce, this strain is fair for what you pay and well worth the trip over to Verts.

Reach Miles Buchan at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.