Because I Got High: Paranoia

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Paranoia

One time I got really high in my room while I was home alone. I started panicking because I could hear footsteps around the apartment, and my cat was on the bed, so he wasn’t the culprit. I nervously checked the house like the first person to die in every horror movie and returned to my room. I heard them again: bump, bump, bump. At this point, I grabbed my taser and zapped it, freaking out and hoping the ghost/intruder would worry about being tased in the throat. After hearing nothing, I settled back in until the sound bumped again. I listened harder and realized the sound was my own pounding heartbeat when I settled into silence in my room, and I really was home alone. LOL.

Ad

To submit stories, email cannabis@collegian.com or fill out our Google Form, which is linked alongside guidelines in our Letter from the Editor.