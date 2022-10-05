Because I Got High: Empirical testing and read the dosage

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Empirical testing

The first time that I got high, I wanted to empirically test the changes it had on me, so I made a second chess.com account that I only used when I was high and compared its ranking to my normal account. Weirdly enough, I was actually a significantly higher rank when I was high, so for a while I thought smoking weed actually made me smarter. This only stopped when I bombed a test while high.

Read the dosage

One time my friends and I bought a 200-milligram edible and read the dosage wrong, and each of us consumed 75-plus milligrams. For reference, my two friends were not regular users of any weed-related products and ended up vomiting and calling 911. Personally, I just greened out and went to sleep and went to class high the next day. I took a test (which I got an A on) and performed a perfect speech for my speech class (also receiving an A). Figure out the doses, guys: It makes a difference.

