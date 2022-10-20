Because I Got High: EDM mishaps

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

EDM mishaps

I’ve never been a huge EDM fan or a huge smoker, but high school me decided it would be a good idea to step out of my comfort zone and do them both at the same time. My friends (experienced stoners) and I went to the show early because they loved EDM and wanted to be at the rail to head bang. By the time the show started we were ripping a dab pen and enjoying the music. Then it became nightmarish, as I quickly got way too high. All I remember focusing on was how the strange dude who shoved up next to me on the rail smelled so bad. He smelled like a straight dumpster. Time felt like it moved in slow motion, and I just had to be jostled around on the rail, wrapped in the B.O. of an EDM-loving stranger. Gross!

