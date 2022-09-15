Because I Got High: Wrong dosage

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Wrong dosage

One time, we made brownies ourselves. The process itself went OK, and they tasted alright, but the dosage was all off. Some of us ended up having two slices, others a half, but everyone was feeling it. There was ruckus singing, dancing and plenty of munching. Someone tried playing Call of Duty, but no one was able to hold attention long enough to play. I’m pretty sure one of my roommates and I finished an entire 12 pack of sparkling waters in one straight go. Our downstairs neighbors joined us later in the night and partook in the blissful baked goods. I distinctly remember sitting between one of them and their crush. I ended up hunched over laughing because of the glares he shot me when I talked to her. By the end of the night, everyone was passed out on the couch, the room was a mess and we even had some extra brownies to freeze.

