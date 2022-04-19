Embark on a listening journey with these blazed bops on 4/20

Happy 4/20! Today, no one can judge you for lighting up in the morning and spending the whole day dazed, confused and, hopefully, giggly and happy.

And of course, nothing pairs better with this holiday than some trippy and relaxing psychedelic tunes. So whip out some nice speakers or headphones, and embark on a listening experience this 4/20.

‘Ugo‘ by The Dead Pirates

“Ugo” by The Dead Pirates is first on the playlist because not only is it an entire trip of a song but there is an old-timey black-and-white cartoon music video that goes along with it. If you are looking for bizarre things to watch during your holiday, I highly suggest falling down the rabbit hole of this song.

In its near six-minute entirety, the song uses creeping basslines, trippy guitar distortions and bizarre sound effects, making you feel like you are slowly walking through the same spooky and psychedelic world as in the music video.

‘Everybody’s Birthday‘ by Hana Vu

Is 4/20 not everybody’s birthday? The lyrics in “Everybody’s Birthday” by Hana Vu are actually quite sad and are about how it must be everybody’s birthday because they are all crying. Nonetheless, this song is a beautiful listening experience for your holidaze.

With a funky bassline and groovy intergalactic-feeling synths and effects, this song is not one to skip this 4/20, especially if you’re in your feels.

‘Freckles‘ by Hey Cowboy!

If the tempo didn’t speed up as fast as it does, “Freckles” would be the ultimate smoke session song. So fair warning, this song may get a little fast for the high mind, but it still makes the playlist because the perfect harmonies and moving tempo allow you to drift into another dimension.

It was actually quite difficult to choose which Hey Cowboy! song made it on this playlist because they are all funky and trippy. Their entire discography is worth a listen on 4/20 or any fun sunny day.

‘Sports‘ by Viagra Boys

I really enjoy “Sports” by Viagra Boys because it mainly just lists things the entire time. It’s actually one of my all-time favorite songs simply because it’s hard not to smile while listening to it due to its bizarre nature. It makes a good 4/20 checklist of things to do, such as “getting high in the morning, not answering calls, volleyball.”

If you are looking for a fun and carefree holiday, this song is for you.

‘Watching Cartoons‘ by La Luz and Adrian Younge

This song is perfect for those of us who will spend part — if not all — of the holiday inside zoning out to cartoons. The “Watching Cartoons” music video is also worth the watch, following the story of a haunted television using a combination of different styles of animation and live-action.

If you like funky psychedelic surf-rock, La Luz may be your new favorite band. For their recent self-titled album, they worked with soul and jazz producer Adrian Younge to harness an earthy and organic psychedelic sound as heard in “Watching Cartoons.”

‘Seeds‘ by Crumb

“Seeds” is another perfect song with which to float away into a world of smoke and bliss. As someone whose top artist on Spotify for three years in a row has been Crumb, I may be a bit biased, but Crumb does make some of the most beautiful songs in the world.

The lyrics of “Seeds” move effortlessly with the instrumentals, making this a next-level listening experience. The way this song fades out with a soft, long wind effect is just one of the many examples of the attention to detail Crumb uses in their music.

‘Fire Starter‘ by L.A. WITCH

This is one of my favorite songs to listen to when I just don’t want to care about existing in this society. If I had a roofless car and could just drive around the desert for days, I would exclusively play L.A. WITCH.

“Fire Starter” is a great example of the psychedelic desert-rock that L.A. WITCH creates. It’s a song that in its essence feels like it’s being played through a hazy cloud of smoke, making it a perfect addition to your 4/20 playlist.

Reach Maddy Erskine at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @maddyerskine_.