Totally terrific tortellini soup

This recipe offers a nice middle ground when you can’t decide what you want to eat.

Tortellini soup is on today’s menu, and it offers a nice middle ground for when you can’t decide what you want to eat. When it comes to food, sometimes choosing what you want can be a process, and some days you just can’t decide, so you want everything. Nibbling is only going to get you so far, even if you aren’t in the mood to cook something technical or time-consuming.

When it comes to cooking, I always tend to lean toward the “when in doubt, go simple” mentality. Perhaps you may want two different meals since you can’t decide. I’ve been there before; the majority of us have been there before. Well, look no further, as this recipe is a two-in-one.

I’ve actually never had something like this before, so it was new for me as well, and it’s going into the recipe book. It’s simple, incredibly delicious, healthy and wholesome. What’s not to love? Soup and pastas can always go a long way, and around here, you know we are all about stretching meals for a few leftovers.

Leftover soup has to be one of my favorite meals. All the flavors marinate longer and explode that much more when you consume it the next time — though if you don’t want the tortellini to get mushy, add it in separately and then store it separately as well so the noodles don’t end up falling apart from sitting in the soup.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ medium yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

1 can diced tomatoes with juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 kale leaves

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Ground pepper and salt to taste

1 Trader Joe’s cheese tortellini (any frozen or fresh tortellini of your choice works too)

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat olive oil on medium heat. Once warmed, add your diced onion and chopped carrots to the pot. Allow veggies to soften for eight to 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Now add broth, canned tomatoes with juice and minced garlic. Stir and wait another 10 minutes until the veggies are tender and soft. Add lid to the soup once done. In another medium-sized pot, add water and your bag of cheese tortellini, and cook for four minutes. While the tortellini is cooking, add the rest of the ingredients into the veggie soup: kale, red pepper flakes, ground pepper and salt. Stir ingredients thoroughly, and turn heat down to simmer for 35 minutes. Remove pasta from heat, drain and set aside until soup is complete. Once soup is finished cooking and has filled your kitchen with aromatic flavors, add pasta directly to the pot and stir. Give it a few minutes to cool down, and enjoy!

Reach Sierra Grimm at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @csuram5.