Simply Cooking: Soy sauce fish with lemon

Happy 2022 everyone! I cannot believe we are here with another year done and dusted. The new year is always a great time to set new goals for ourselves — like healthier eating.

This recipe is a perfect start on those goals. New year, new you, so here’s a new recipe to add to your book. Did I mention that I cook this habitually now? It’s a great meal prep recipe or just one to cook at the last minute. Or perhaps you just want to be healthy in an easier way. Well, look no further: This soy sauce lemon fish recipe is here to stay and could in fact be your go-to meal as well.

We’re cooking something fishy this time around, but it’s the good type of fishy. It’s incredibly easy to put together, it’s clean and it’s, well, healthy.

The flavors I am using in this recipe are a new combination. I’ve never thought of using soy sauce, lemon and olive oil as an actual sauce on top of fish — more specifically, a white fish. These are the most staple pieces in some households already, so there is little thinking that goes into this recipe.

My recipes tend to be more flexible when it comes to protein, but today, a white fish is a must due to the lack of taste it has. Any other fish’s flavor will really come out when cooking, so to steer clear from the fishy taste, tilapia is your go-to for this recipe.

The one substitute you can make is from white rice to brown rice if you want an even cleaner meal. This recipe cooks for leftovers, and you all know that next-day food is even better, so be ready for it.

If you are using frozen fillets, here’s a hot tip for thawing them: In a large, ice-cold bowl, thaw the fillets and wait until they are mushy or do not feel frozen anymore.

Ingredients

3 tilapia fillets (boneless)

1 lemon (juiced)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves (crushed)

1 tablespoon gluten-free soy sauce

1 cup rice (jasmine)

2 cups water

Tilapia instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the three thawed fillets in oven-safe, nonstick cookware or in aluminum foil for less cleanup. In a separate, small serving bowl, add the lemon juice, olive oil, crushed garlic cloves and gluten-free soy sauce. Mix thoroughly. Lather and coat the fillets with the sauce from the previous step. Using your hands is the best technique. Place the fillets in the oven for 25 minutes or until cooked thoroughly. Flip fillets at 10 minutes. When finished cooking, the fish should be flaky and not translucent .

Jasmine rice instructions (stovetop)

Turn stove heat on medium-high. Add the rice and water into a medium pot. Bring to a boil with no lid. Once boiling, turn the heat down to simmer. Place a lid on the pot. Cook for 12-15 minutes or until all water is absorbed. Serve, and enjoy!

