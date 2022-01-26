Equine Emergencies: Gallery

Fluid that built up from a tendon tear is drained from Carmen the horse’s leg during surgery at the Johnson Family Equine Hospital Dec. 11. “We do a lot of the rate research, and then we apply it to our clinical cases,” Dr. Laurie Goodrich said. “This combination allows us to really have that cutting-edge facility because we have people that are doing the surgeries that are actually doing the research as well.”

Collegian | Milo Gladstein