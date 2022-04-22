Menu

Dragshow: Main Event

Lucy Morantz and Luke Bourland

April 22, 2022

Krisa+Gonna+performs+at+the+annual+Colorado+State+University+Drag+Show+April+16.

Krisa Gonna performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • MaveRick performs at Colorado State University’s Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • MaveRick performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Mx Freudian Slip performs at the annual Colorado State University drag show as cash thrown onstage by crowd members rains down April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • MaveRick performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • MaveRick performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16. “It’s an art form, it’s an expression,” MaveRick said. “So you have that option to play around with things and screw with people’s heads in a way…I’m going to display very feminine side and then I’m going to display a very masculine side at the same time.”

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • MaveRick performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Coco Bardot performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • While walking around the Grand Ballroom to collect cash donations from audience members, co-host Jessica L’Whor jokes with the crowd April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Audience members cheer during a drag artist’s performance April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Audience members cheer during a drag artist’s performance April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Mx Freudian Slip performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Khrys’taal performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • During her performance, Lulu Alnite takes a cash donation from the hand of an audience member April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Jessica L’Whor performs at the annual Colorado State University drag show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Monae Royalz performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • __ poses along with a song during the Colorado State University Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Coco Bardot comes out onto the stage to begin a routine during the Drag Show: Resurrection located in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom April 16.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Flower Power starts a routine in the style of disco paired with music by The Bee Gees April 16.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Krissa Gonna gesticulates on stage during a performance in the Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Jessica L’Whor and Chocolat pose on stage as the emcees for the Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Khrys’taaal strikes a pose onstage at the end of a performance for Colorado State University’s Drag Show: Resurrection April 16. Khrys’taaal is also an aspiring professional wrestler.

    Collegian | Luke Bourland

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Lala Queen performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Mx Freudian Slip performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Hosts Jessica L’Whor and Chocolat begin the drag show while cash donations from audience members lay on the stage in front of them April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Monae Royalz performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Krisa Gonna performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • An audience member waves a stack of dollar bills during the drag show April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Co-hosts Chocolat and Jessica L’Whor warm up for the drag show during rehearsals April 16.

    Collegian | Lucy Morantz

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Coco Bardot performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event

  • Coco Bardot performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.

    Dragshow%3A+Main+Event
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment

Galleries

14. Tom Carney, Bob Townsend, Erica Exline and Ben Draper walk a road on the edge of their mock search area April 9.
A look at the LCSAR volunteers who are there when needed
Isaiah Stevens (4), John Tonje (1) and David Roddy (21) sit waiting to be called into the opening of the Colorado State basketball game vs San Diego State University
Men’s Basketball Season Highlights
A flight of available ciders at Scrumpys in Old Town, Fort Collins
An “in-cider” look at Scrumpy’s
Members of the Colorado State softball team huddle closely due to cold weather during a time out April 10, 2022
CSU softball ends losing streak against University of New Mexico
Fort Collins, The A and the Front Range are seen from the top of Odell Brewing Companys grain silos located at 800 E Lincoln Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado April 6.
Beer Edition: Odell Brewing Company: The intersection of community, beer

Media

Jessica L’Whor performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.
Drag Show: Resurrection
14. Tom Carney, Bob Townsend, Erica Exline and Ben Draper walk a road on the edge of their mock search area April 9.
A look at the LCSAR volunteers who are there when needed
Isaiah Stevens (4), John Tonje (1) and David Roddy (21) sit waiting to be called into the opening of the Colorado State basketball game vs San Diego State University
Men’s Basketball Season Highlights
A flight of available ciders at Scrumpys in Old Town, Fort Collins
An “in-cider” look at Scrumpy’s
Members of the Colorado State softball team huddle closely due to cold weather during a time out April 10, 2022
CSU softball ends losing streak against University of New Mexico

The Rocky Mountain Collegian • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.