Drag Show: Resurrection
After a two year hiatus the Colorado State University Drag Show is back.
Lucy Morantz, Photo Editor
April 22, 2022
The Pride Resource Center worked in collaboration with Housing & Dining Services and RamEvents to bring back the long-standing tradition. The show was free and open to the public and featured student, local and statewide drag artists. Tips were accepted at the show with all of them being used for the CSU LGBTQ Scholarship Fund. The show had around 1200 people in attendance and collected more that $4000 dollars in tips.
Student event organizers build a balloon arch for the post-show photo booth prior to the drag show beginning April 16.
As the crowd pours into the Grand Ballroom, the Colorado State University Drag Show graphic is shown on the television screens April 16.
A Colorado State University LGBTQIA+ pride lanyard hangs off of the edge of a drag artist’s makeup station backstage April 16.
MaveRick’s makeup sits on a table backstage as they prepare to perform April 16.
Drag King MaveRick prepares to start their makeup backstage before the show April 16. “Drag helps us to be able to explore all those parts of who we are and to give that little voice a voice to really speak out.” MaveRick said.
Drag King MaveRick applies their makeup backstage before the show April 16. “There is a character that you’re portraying or you’re kind of living an alter-ego through that character,” MaveRick said. “For some drag performers, their performer, or stage persona, is vastly different than their muggle life. But for some people, that’s not the case. For some people, there’s no difference between the two…I find that to be the case for myself. Maverick is Maverick. Other than some makeup, there’s not a whole lot of difference there.”
Drag King MaveRick applies their makeup backstage before the show April 16. “Being able to come in and help any of the students who are thinking, ‘Is this something I want to do?’…It’s helping them explore where they are on the spectrum,” MaveRick said. “I know it definitely helped me of understanding where I was on the spectrum as well and helping me explore some of the different facets of who I am.”
Drag King MaveRick begins their makeup backstage before the show April 16.
Drag King MaveRick applies their makeup backstage before the show April 16. Explaining the fluidity of their drag identity, Maverick said, “I start the show as a femme, spend two hours doing makeup and stuff, and then during an intermission, I’m turning around and turning into my masculine side”
Krisa Gonna performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.
Dragshow: Main Event
Lucy Morantz and Luke Bourland
MaveRick performs at Colorado State University’s Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.
Mx Freudian Slip performs at the annual Colorado State University drag show as cash thrown onstage by crowd members rains down April 16.
MaveRick performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16. “It’s an art form, it’s an expression,” MaveRick said. “So you have that option to play around with things and screw with people’s heads in a way…I’m going to display very feminine side and then I’m going to display a very masculine side at the same time.”
While walking around the Grand Ballroom to collect cash donations from audience members, co-host Jessica L’Whor jokes with the crowd April 16.
Audience members cheer during a drag artist’s performance April 16.
Khrys’taal performs at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show April 16.
During her performance, Lulu Alnite takes a cash donation from the hand of an audience member April 16.
Jessica L’Whor performs at the annual Colorado State University drag show April 16.
__ poses along with a song during the Colorado State University Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.
Coco Bardot comes out onto the stage to begin a routine during the Drag Show: Resurrection located in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom April 16.
Flower Power starts a routine in the style of disco paired with music by The Bee Gees April 16.
Krissa Gonna gesticulates on stage during a performance in the Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.
Jessica L’Whor and Chocolat pose on stage as the emcees for the Drag Show: Resurrection April 16.
Khrys’taaal strikes a pose onstage at the end of a performance for Colorado State University’s Drag Show: Resurrection April 16. Khrys’taaal is also an aspiring professional wrestler.
Hosts Jessica L’Whor and Chocolat begin the drag show while cash donations from audience members lay on the stage in front of them April 16.
An audience member waves a stack of dollar bills during the drag show April 16.
Co-hosts Chocolat and Jessica L’Whor warm up for the drag show during rehearsals April 16.
