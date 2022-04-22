Drag Show: Resurrection

Drag King MaveRick applies their makeup backstage before the show April 16. “Being able to come in and help any of the students who are thinking, ‘Is this something I want to do?’…It’s helping them explore where they are on the spectrum,” MaveRick said. “I know it definitely helped me of understanding where I was on the spectrum as well and helping me explore some of the different facets of who I am.”

Collegian | Lucy Morantz