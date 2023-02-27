Rams basketball programs split wins in Border War weekend

The bottom two men’s basketball teams in the Mountain West Conference, Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming, met again at Moby Arena Friday night. Though there wasn’t much up for grabs in terms of conference seedings, bragging rights were fair game.

It became apparent in the Jan. 21 matchup between these two teams that no lead was safe, as the Rams came back to take the lead in that game after going down by as many as 16 points. It was fitting that CSU would go up by 16 Friday only for Wyoming to make their own comeback effort. But the Rams, much like the Cowboys in January, would hold on to win 84-71.

“It is special to get everyone involved on the team.” -Isaiah Stevens, CSU men’s basketball guard

In the first 10 minutes of the game, CSU’s offense was coming from everyone on the court. Along with the usual high-volume scorers, Joe Palmer and Taviontae Jackson both had early threes. Baylor Hebb also set the tone early, scoring a 3-pointer of his own to go along with an and-1, a steal and a charge taken.

“(Hebb) came out with a great mindset,” head coach Niko Medved said. “The difference of the game was plays like that: Joe Palmer’s two offensive rebounds. … These games come down to the rebounding, who’s going to be first on the floor for a loose ball, taking a charge, and tonight, we were the team that made those plays.”

Isaiah Stevens would then go on to do Stevens things, recording eight assists in the first half on the way to a total of 12 for the game to go along with 15 points. John Tonje led all scorers with 25 of his own.

“It is special to get everyone involved on the team,” Stevens said. “(Wyoming was) really keyed in on me, coming off my actions, and I just didn’t really wanna force the issue. I set my teammates up, and they made the shots, so shout out to them.”

The Rams are down to their final two games of the regular season before going to Las Vegas to compete in the Mountain West Conference tournament. First up is a road trip to San Jose State University on Tuesday before returning home to play the University of New Mexico Friday.

