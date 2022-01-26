CSU men’s basketball to battle UNLV, look for 17-1 record

Isaiah Stevens (4) rushes down the court during a game against the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack Jan. 25. The Colorado State University Rams won 77-66.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team continues to dominate the court, pushing the team’s best season in program history even further. After coming off a win against the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack, Colorado State now has a 16-1 overall record and is ranked second in the Mountain West Conference.

If the last win wasn’t enough, the Colorado State Rams will be back in Moby Arena this Friday to host the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at 7 p.m. This will be the Rams’ first battle against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels this season, and they are prepared to bring home another win here in Fort Collins.

The UNLV Rebels are currently ranked eighth in the Mountain West Conference with a 3-4 conference record and 11-9 overall season. UNLV is also just coming off a tough 80-55 loss to Colorado State’s first defeating opponent this season, San Diego State University — similar to the 30-point loss the Aztecs served Colorado State in their matchup, which was 79-49.

This Friday’s matchup falls in favor of the Rams because of UNLV’s current 1-4 away record. The Rebels fall short when it comes to hitting the road and stand no chance against the Rams’ current 10-0 home record. When the two battled in the 2020-21 season, Colorado State served UNLV two back-to-back losses, both by a mere three points, winning 74-71 on Jan. 7, 2021, and 83-80 on Jan. 9, 2021.

Colorado State’s season has brought plenty of attention to their gameplay, success and — most importantly — Ram fans. For the 2021-22 season alone, Moby Arena has experienced a fan atmosphere that is indescribable, reaching maximum student capacity accompanied by a sea of green and gold in the stands. This matchup will be the last home game in Moby Arena for the month of January, as CSU will finish out the month on the road.

UNLV’s attention will have to turn toward the unstoppable dynamic duo of Colorado State juniors Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy. These Rams currently battle for first place in most categories across the team’s leaderboard.

Roddy has the lead in most points, field goals, free throws, rebounds and blocks, while Stevens fills the lead in 3-point field goals, assists, steals and minutes played this season. While the two seem to fight for the leaderboard, those numbers can’t beat the communication and game dynamic the Rams share on the court.

UNLV’s best duo is senior Bryce Hamilton and junior Donovan Williams, who currently share the Rebels’ leaderboard. Hamilton averages 19.8 points a game compared to Roddy’s 18.6, while Williams averages 13.9 compared to Stevens’ 15.1. The matchup is full of anticipation and dependent on the players’ game execution.

Make your way to Moby Arena this Friday to support Colorado State as they take on the challenge against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

