Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

CSU men’s basketball extends win streak to 4 in dominating win over SJSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 9, 2024
Colorado+State+University+No.+21+Rashaan+Mbemba+fights+through+San+Jose+State+Universitys+defense+in+the+basketball+game+against+San+Jose+State+University.+CSU+won+66-47.+Feb.+9.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba fights through San Jose State University’s defense in the basketball game against San Jose State University. CSU won 66-47. Feb. 9.

Hopefully you bought Rashaan Mbemba stock because the market just closed at an all-time high. 

In Colorado State’s 66-47 win over San Jose State the first-year forward absolutely exploded in his 15 minutes, where he lead the team in scoring with 13 points, while being a perfect 5-of-5 from the field. 

Coach Niko Medved all year long has talked about the potential Mbemba has shown — and Mbemba has certainly backed up Medved’s words showing flashes of that potential throughout the season. 

“He went through some injury stuff and missed a lot of practice and some time,” Medved said. “And I think what you’re seeing from him now is: he’s been in practice every day, he’s playing now consistently and sometimes freshman you kind of go through that little bit of a freshman wall so to speak. And now you hit this time in February and hopefully he’s kicking it back into gear, he’s seen more games, his confidence is building back up, and yeah he was big for us tonight.”

Friday night Mbemba didn’t just serve the Moby Arena crowd an appetizer, he cooked up a full, five-course Michelin Star meal. 

“I think I just got put in great positions by my teammates, by (Isaiah Stevens), by just running the court,” Mbemba said. “(I just tried to be) relaxed (and) tried to see the flow. And as I said (I was) just put in (a) great position. It makes it easier for you and it’s easier to get in the game if it’s clicking at the beginning.”

The Rams dominated in the low block tonight, Joel Scott going for 12 points of his own, which helped CSU outscore SJSU 38-22 in the paint. 

When you’re a forward of Scott’s size and like to dominate down low like he does, these kinds of games certainly have a special kind of appeal. 

“It’s a lot of fun, I mean who doesn’t like getting the ball,” Scott said. “But I think it’s a testament to our guards because they find us when we’re open. I mean we’ve got some of the best to do it in: Isaiah Stevens, Nique (Clifford), Josiah Strong, (Jalen) Lake all of them, even (Kyan Evans) they’re all looking for the open guy.” 

The guard play for CSU was once again what fans have been used to seeing for four years, which is nothing short of excellent. 

Stevens didn’t have the scoring night he’s used to, scoring just nine points, but he dominated in the playmaking aspect of the game going for 11 assists. But like Mbemba, Evans is starting to find confidence himself. It was the second game in a row the Rams had a positive-point differential with Stevens on the bench. Evans also made a 3, the first time he’s hit a field goal since Jan. 2. 

“He’s going to be a terrific player,” Medved said. “He’s smart, he’s athletic, he’s got talent, he’s confident. And obviously he’s playing behind a pretty good player, so he doesn’t get as many minutes sometimes, but I think just like Rashaan sometimes you kind of turn a corner here when you get into February and you’ve played a lot of games. … Both of those guys as freshmen I think are going to be huge keys for us down the stretch and I do think that they’ve played a lot more confident and played better here as of late.”

As much as the Rams first-year players were a topic of discussion after the game, the whole team seems to have found their groove once again, especially on the defensive end of the floor. 

It looked pretty clear that the lull CSU went through to start conference play was plain and simply just that: a lull. In the first half against SJSU, the Rams held the Spartans scoreless for a near seven-minute stretch and only allowed 19 points in the first half. Overall, CSU held SJSU to just 47 points — the lowest amount of points CSU has allowed this season — and kept them to a sub 33% shooting night. 

“If we want to go where we want to get to obviously (playing with more consistent defensive effort has) been a point of emphasis,” Medved said. “I thought that’s been a huge spark to us starting to play better. It starts on that end of the floor. I thought we played decent defense even in Laramie, but I thought we’ve carried that over and when we do that this teams been able to find ways to score points. But the defense has been really good and we’re going to have to keep doing that every night out to have a chance.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


