Rams use draw against Denver to win 3-0 shutout victory

Following a draw against the University of Denver, the Colorado State University soccer team had an opportunity to start their season off on a higher note with a home game against Louisiana Tech University.

On August 20, the Rams played the Bulldogs at the Canvas Stadium Practice Fields. The Rams started off strong with a goal from 14 in the fourth minute, providing fuel for the Rams to push hard in the first half.

Following the first half, the score was 1-0 with the Rams in the lead. The lone goal was scored by Katy Coffin, a Junior for the Rams.

Overall, there were several good defensive plays from the Rams and good passing between the players. Louisiana Tech however, was able to cut through the Rams defense and create a goal attempt in the 25th minute, however the shot was blocked by the goalpost.

The crowd was surprisingly large as well. With the incoming freshman class and the completion of the Women’s World Cup, the hype for women’s soccer is evident in the presence of a larger crowd. It is evident that the growth of women’s sports is rapidly descending on CSU, despite an official stadium for the soccer team.

Following the 15 minute half time, the Rams scored yet again in the 49th minute with Olivia Fout scoring a goal off a bounce from Louisiana Tech. The Rams attacking strength was evident when there was nearly another goal scored from 19.

It was clear 19 wanted to win, from constant pressing of the Louisiana Tech players, however she was subbed off in the 57 minute. The heat combined with the constant attacking can create extremely exhausting conditions for the players.

Louisiana Tech was clearly determined to avoid a shutout game, creating two close attempts at scoring from Lauren Egbuloniu and Kyra Taylor. Both were blocked by the crossbar.

In the 62nd minute, an amazing cross by Katy Coffin resulted in yet another goal for the Rams, creating a 3-0 gap. “I had time and space,” said Coffin. “We always talk about as a team Big Five moments, and that first one was a Big Five moment.”

The team has been focusing on really utilizing those Big Five moments, which was evident with Coffin’s goal in the fourth minute. Big Five moments are the first and last five minutes of each half, and the next five minutes after a goal is scored.

“Katy Coffin obviously had a big impression on this game,” said head coach Keeley Hagen. “We’re excited for the team and those that got on the board today.”

In terms of changes from the draw against Denver, the team capitalized on those and emphasized fixing any weaknesses. “All of our bodies are pretty fatigued from Thursday,” said Fout. “[We changed] our mentality, we worked hard and gave it our best.”

It’s still the beginning of the season for the Rams, and while there are plenty of games left, the Mountain West Championship is on the forefront of everyone’s minds. “Our goals are to win the championship for the Mountain West,” said Hagen. “But it’s a good step in the right direction.”

The Rams look to continue their success against Louisiana Tech in their next game on August 27 at 5 P.M. against California Baptist University.

