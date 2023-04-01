April Fools: Cam the Ram pulls Fort Collins out of gold and black darkness

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. April Fools’ Day articles are a long-running tradition at The Collegian and are for entertainment purposes only.

April 1 2013

With buildings crumbled, smoke rises in the air. Off in the distance you can hear the blaring of car alarms, as they’ve crashed into buildings crumbling them and leaving rubble strewn throughout the streets. The events are being described as the worst thing to happen to Fort Collins since the flood in 1997. However, this time is different. There is no natural disaster, this is caused by a group that one Colorado State University fan described as “crazed lunatics”.

Ad

“I am scared for my life,” the fan said. “There are people walking around in black and gold, they don’t appear to have anything going on inside their head except for the thirst for destruction, they are crazed lunatics.”

While doctors have yet to declare what is officially happening, there is widespread fear that CU-dyceps virus is what’s causing people to go crazy. While for the most part the virus had been contained to Boulder, Colorado, there is now fear that there was a breach, doctor Ralphie Nefarious described what the virus can do to a person.

“It enters the person and takes over their brain rendering it virtually unusable,” Nefarious said. “The virus takes over function, they are like a bull, but all they can see is black and gold.”

An epidemic is what people are calling it. It can take anyone: friends, family and loved ones. No one is safe. If you get close enough, you can hear the people who are infected by the virus murmur about how they got coach Prime. It appears to be the only brain function that they have left.

While there doesn’t appear to be a cure as of now, the speculation is that there is something in the works and there is hope that this virus will be reversed.

April 1 2023

Nearly ten years after the start of the CU-dyceps virus infiltrated Fort Collins, there appeared to be lost hope. Peanuts the bulldog, the once pride and glory of Fort Collins, had been poisoned by some of the infected people and presumed dead. However, an unlikely hero has emerged from the darkness … Cam the Ram.

“From bulldog to ram, I have evolved,” Cam said. “They thought they could kill me, but I came back stronger, I’m here to bring light to the darkness.”

After the years of torment that Fort Collins had faced by the CU-dyceps virus, bringing a darkness of gold and black, a wave of shining green and gold is starting to sweep the landscape and hope remains for Fort Collins. While Cam remains the last hope, there is still a long road to recovery.

It took a long time for Cam to come to the rescue, as he had been captured. Cam said that he didn’t think he was going to get out alive, but he knew that he couldn’t let the darkness spread over the beautiful land he once called home.

Ad

“I was kept in an old abandoned stadium,” Cam said. “It was horrid, the seats looked faded yellow and the atmosphere was depressing, I didn’t think I was going to be able to escape.”

However, Cam said he was able to muster up what little strength he had left to escape.

“If it wasn’t for them being distracted by a sign that said ‘Primetime,’ it would have never happened,” Cam said. “It was almost like they had mindless attraction to a word.”

During this experience, Cam said despite the less than desirable circumstances, he found inspiration that he needed to build the now coveted Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. The stunning stadium offers breathtaking views and an atmosphere that Cam believes can bring back life into the Rams of Fort Collins and cure the world of the deadly CU-dyceps virus.

Cam was able to build something inside Canvas Stadium that would bring the green and gold light back into the world. He built a sense of pride so strong that one cannot resist upon entering the stadium and through that pride a cure was born. While it isn’t a physical cure, it comes with a 100 percent recovery rate for those affected with the virus. Cam started to sing…

“Fight on you stalwart Ram team on to the goal, tear the Buffaloes line asunder as down the field we thunder! Knights of the green and gold fight with all your might! Fight on you stalwart Ram team, FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! GO RAMS!.,” Cam sang with pride.

As you look around the veil of darkness starts to lift, people start to join in regaining the stalwart passion that was once known to Fort Collins. A sea of noise begins to pick up, as it starts to crescendo with the increasing gleaming of green and gold pride.

In a matter of seconds, the song can be heard from Old Town to Harmony. As the evil leaves Fort Collins, you can see people start to smile again and come out of the despair of the virus. You can physically see people’s shoulders begin to perk up as their backs straighten out. This was also the case for Ramsey Fan who was just miraculously cured by Cam.

“I’d forgotten what it was like to be happy,” Fan said. “Throughout me being infected, I could only think of one word and that was primetime.”

Fortunately for Fan, he won’t have to worry about that again. The stalwart and glorious Cam the Ram came through, saving the greatest land known to man, in another story where once again good overcomes evil.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.