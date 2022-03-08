Colorado+State+takes+Wyoming+horns-on+in+MW+quarterfinals

After coming off a huge win against San Jose State University, the Colorado State University women’s basketball team hit the court for day two of the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship to take on the University of Wyoming in the quarterfinals. After an intense matchup, Colorado State defeated Wyoming with a final score of 51-38.

Tonight’s game was truly anyone’s game, regarding the Rams and Cowgirls’ previous regular-season record against each other. In the first border war battle of the season, Colorado State served Wyoming a 56-45 loss right in Moby Arena. Meanwhile, Wyoming closed out Colorado State’s last regular-season game in Arena-Auditorium with an overtime loss of 69-63.

In the first half of the matchup, Colorado State had a slow start but quickly turned it around. For the first four minutes of the first quarter, the Rams’ shot attempts failed to fall into the basket, leaving Colorado’s scoreboard empty. Regardless, the team was determined to take back the game. Colorado State managed to take back the lead with only two minutes left in the quarter. Despite taking the lead in quarter one, Colorado State found themselves one point short, heading into halftime with a 23-22 score.

Not only was this a game of basketball but it felt like a Ping-Pong match for the lead, which isn’t unusual between the two teams. Colorado State managed to take the lead four times, while Wyoming took it back only three times, as well as tying four times during the matchup. Despite Wyoming’s efforts, the fourth quarter fell in the Rams’ favor, and they finished off the matchup with a well-deserved win.

“I was focused; I want to win. As a team, we want to win. … Winning games wins championships.” –Upe Atosu, guard

ℝ ℕ@CSUWBasketball outscored Wyoming 19-3 in the fourth quarter to get the W and move on to the semis!#MWMadness | #CSURams pic.twitter.com/cLXNo5atMY — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 8, 2022

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team will head into the semifinals tomorrow night against The University of New Mexico at 8:30 p.m Mountain Time. Support the women’s basketball team as they continue to dominate the Mountain West championship, which will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.