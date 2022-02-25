CSU Men’s Golf ties for 13th at Prestige Invitational

The Colorado State University men’s golf team traded Colorado snow for California wind and hail this past week as they competed in the Prestige Invitational at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The Rams ended tied for the 13th overall team finish out of the field of 24.

The top story from the three-day tournament had to be the turbulent conditions which included but were not limited to: wind speeds of up to 40 mph over days one and two, and hail on the tee box on day three. Despite the less than desirable conditions, the teams were still able to put up several noteworthy performances.

18th ranked Vanderbilt University made an impressive charge in the final round on Wednesday. The Commodores shot a team total of 20 birdies on the final round to finish the tournament 16-over-par over three rounds. The Rams finished round three with a team score of 47-over-par, sharing 13th place with #5 ranked Pepperdine University, the University of North Texas, and #44 ranked San Diego State University.

Davis Bryant was the best performer for the Rams in the team event. Bryant finished tied for 12th with a score of 7-over-par through three rounds to secure his 16th career top-20 finish. The Rams had a strong individual start to the tournament. After round one, Bryant was the co-leader with Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport at two-under-par through the first 18. Fellow Ram Gunnar Broin also had a prolific third round as he finished tied for third through round one.

The conditions took their toll, however, and the Rams weren’t able to keep that momentum until the finish. However, the Rams did beat out #47 ranked University of San Fransisco and #49 ranked University of California, Los Angeles.

Here are the final standings from the Prestige Invitational team event:

1 #18 Vanderbilt (+16) 287-311-270 = 868

2 #48 Oregon (+26) 287-306-285 = 878

3 #14 Kansas (+29) 291-304-286 = 881

4 #7 Texas Tech (+33) 299-294-292 = 885

T5 Long Beach State (+38) 289-308-293 = 890

T5 Oregon State (+38) 297-303-290 = 890

7 #9 Stanford (+39) 302-307-282 = 891

8 #29 Northwestern (+40) 302-304-286 = 892

T9 SMU (+43) 295-313-287 = 895

T9 Iowa State (+43) 301-301-293 = 895

T11 #25 LSU (+45) 288-313-296 = 897

T11 UC Davis (+45) 295-302-300 = 897

T13 #5 Pepperdine (+47) 305-300-294 = 899

T13 North Texas (+47) 300-311-288 = 899

T13 #44 San Diego State (+47) 296-308-297 = 899

T13 Colorado State (+47) 293-311-295 = 899

17 TCU (+49) 299-305-297 = 901

T18 #47 San Francisco (+50) 297-313-292 = 902

T18 Loyola Marymount Univ. (+50) 300-306-296 = 902

20 Santa Clara (+57) 298-312-299 = 909

21 #49 UCLA (+59) 302-312-297 = 911

22 Denver, U. of (+71) 306-311-306 = 923

23 Princeton (+72) 296-314-314 = 924

24 Cal Poly (+74) 315-310-301 = 926

Final Scores of Rams in Team Event:

T12 Davis Bryant (+7) 69-77-74 = 220

T68 Gunnar Broin (+16) 70-80-79 = 229

T77 Oscar Teiffel (+17) 82-74-74 = 230

T96 Connor Jones (+21) 78-80-76 = 234

118 Rasmus Hjelm (N/A) 76-0-71 = 147

The Prestige Invitational also featured an individual event at the Coral Mountain Golf club. Ian Maspat of Pepperdine took home the individual title while CSU freshman Christoph Bleier finished tied for 18th with a score of six-over-par through three rounds.

The Rams will return to California for the two-day Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic in Chula Vista, California on March 7 and 8.

