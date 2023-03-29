LTTE: ‘Leaders’ of DEI have failed the students: A call for action within ASCSU

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.

Diversity, equity and inclusion have become increasingly relevant at Colorado State University, and it is crucial that all students feel welcome in an inclusive environment. It is also vital that leaders responsible for spearheading DEI efforts at CSU implement these principles in a fair and unbiased manner.

Ad

Unfortunately, there has been a weaponization of DEI within Associated Students of Colorado State University, primarily by well-established Student Diversity Programs and Services representatives who are considered our leaders of DEI.

At the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, these leaders of DEI physically divided the senate into two sides, with representatives primarily from the SDPS offices on one side and primarily college council representatives placed on the other side to protect marginalized communities from harm.

However, recent developments have compelled many of these SDPS representatives to flee in droves to their counterparts, leaving the very side that was supposed to protect them due to the reckless behavior carried out by these leaders of DEI.

These leaders of DEI have not only failed to represent their communities in good faith but have also caused great harm to those they are supposed to represent. An exclusive Discord server was utilized to coordinate questions and comments within official ASCSU senate sessions.

“It is crucial to understand that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just buzzwords to be thrown around. They are principles that must be implemented in good faith and with the best interests of all students in mind.”

These leaders of DEI would effectively tell individuals verbatim what to say, treating them like pawns in a chess game and failing to include their true thoughts about issues. Those outside of this exclusive community were regularly demonized, and hideous comments and slurs were used against them, directly contradicting the very principles they claim to hold so dear to their hearts.

The behavior exhibited in this Discord server had cult-like characteristics, with certain individuals being labeled “parents” (primarily these leaders of DEI) and “children” (people who were newer to ASCSU/SDPS). The “parents” often spoke disrespectfully to the “children” and installed ruthless hazing mechanisms. When someone stepped out of line, they were punished and told they “needed to be parented,” further degrading the people that they so desperately want to protect.

When called out on their actions, these leaders of DEI have failed to take responsibility and have instead chosen to point fingers and claim that this is a smear campaign. It is essential for them to take a deep look at their actions and rhetoric in this Discord server and ask themselves whether their actions and comments have represented all their constituents’ interests with the best intent.

If they are struggling to answer that question, they must re-evaluate their priorities within the organization and hold themselves accountable to the principles they so eagerly impose upon their peers.

It is crucial to understand that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just buzzwords to be thrown around. They are principles that must be implemented in good faith and with the best interests of all students in mind. The actions of these leaders of DEI within ASCSU have shown that they have failed to uphold these principles, and it is time for them to take accountability and re-evaluate their priorities.

As a community, we must come together and strive toward creating a truly inclusive environment where all students feel welcome and valued.

Ad

Sincerely,

Rob Long

ASCSU president

Send letters to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed at collegian.com.